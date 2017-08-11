F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Aug 10, 2017)
· Chevrolet unveils the Camaro ZL1 as its 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racecar (Aug 10, 2017)
· Universal aero kit for 2018 passes Iowa Speedway test (Aug 10, 2017)
· William Byron says he's ready for move up to NASCAR's top series (Aug 9, 2017)
· Rossi reigns Brno test with a late lunge to the top (Aug 7, 2017)
· Hendrick Motorsports And Kasey Kahne To End Six-Year Run (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Brown, Hight And Skillman Notch Victories At NHRA Northwest Nationals (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Aug 7, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
More Rumors!
Sheldon Creed To Make Xfinity Debut At Mid-Ohio
Posted by: newsla on Aug 11, 2017 - 06:21 AM
NASCAR News
Sheldon Creed To Make Xfinity Debut At Mid-Ohio


This week’s Xfinity Series field will have a new face.

Newcomer Sheldon Creed, a 19-year-old off-road racer from Alpine, Calif., is scheduled to make his Xfinity Series debut in the United Rentals No. 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.

 
Creed is scheduled to drive the 01 in Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Challenge and two weeks later at Road America.

Creed has raced twice in the Camping World Truck Series at Eldora Speedway but will be driving an Xfinity car for the first time.

He is a two-time champion of the Speed Energy Formula Off-Road Series for trucks and has scored double-digit wins in that series. He also has raced in the K&N Pro Series East and West and in ARCA.

Creed also will race in the Trans-Am Series at Mid-Ohio this weekend.

Practice is scheduled at 2 and 4 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for noon Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m.


PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in NASCAR News:

 
Related links
· NASCAR Edition
· Top PaddockTalk News!
· NASCAR Rumors
· More about NASCAR News

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy