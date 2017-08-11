Sheldon Creed To Make Xfinity Debut At Mid-Ohio

This week’s Xfinity Series field will have a new face.



Newcomer Sheldon Creed, a 19-year-old off-road racer from Alpine, Calif., is scheduled to make his Xfinity Series debut in the United Rentals No. 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.



Creed is scheduled to drive the 01 in Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Challenge and two weeks later at Road America.



Creed has raced twice in the Camping World Truck Series at Eldora Speedway but will be driving an Xfinity car for the first time.



He is a two-time champion of the Speed Energy Formula Off-Road Series for trucks and has scored double-digit wins in that series. He also has raced in the K&N Pro Series East and West and in ARCA.



Creed also will race in the Trans-Am Series at Mid-Ohio this weekend.



Practice is scheduled at 2 and 4 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for noon Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m.





