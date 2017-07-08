F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Massa recovers from Hungary illness
Posted by: Admin on Aug 11, 2017 - 06:24 AM
Formula 1 News
Felipe Massa looks to be on track for his return to action after the August break.

The Brazilian veteran sat out the Hungarian grand prix recently with an illness that caused dizziness.

 

But already last weekend, the 36-year-old posted on Instagram a photo of himself out running with his trainer.

And now, as Massa holidays in his native Sao Paulo, he has revealed he has been lapping at speed on the kart track at Interlagos.

"Great feeling getting back on track!" he said. "I feel good."



PaddockTalk Perspective


