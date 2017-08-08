Zarco Ignites Austrian GP Campaign With 4th On Day 1

Posted by: newsla on Aug 11, 2017 - 06:56 PM Zarco Ignites Austrian GP Campaign With 4th On Day 1 - Folger Remains Focused Despite Tricky Start



Monster Yamaha Tech3 rider Johann Zarco fired a warning shot to his rivals by finishing the opening day of action in Austria in 4th and as the top independent rider. After building his pace in the morning, the French star ran a series of highly impressive times at the end of FP2, with his fastest lap leaving him only 0.048 back from 3rd as he confidently looks on to tomorrow.



Meanwhile, Jonas Folger endured a challenging first day at the undulating Spielberg circuit as he worked relentlessly with his team, yet he still powered through and finished only 0.470 behind his teammate. The young German aims to make strides forward tomorrow with his sights fully set on clinching a strong grid position for the headline event on Sunday. He will return to the track along with the rest of the MotoGP field at 09:55 for FP3.



Johann Zarco

Position: 4th - Time: 1'24.522 - Laps: 40



Johann Zarco - 2017“I am pretty happy with how the first day went. We were waiting for wet conditions, but in the end, both sessions were dry and I was competitive. When we use the soft tyre because it’s the safer option, I always end up inside the top ten and today, I was only just outside of the leading three. Therefore, it was a very good first day because I like this track and everything is going well with the Yamaha. I feel comfortable on the brakes so the Tech3 team and I are worked hard on the acceleration, which is strong and we can be satisfied when we compare ourselves to the other riders. I think that we can still make some steps forward to improve because the references and lap times from last year are really fast and I’m sure that the top riders will be on this pace again.”



Jonas Folger

Position: 16th - Time: 1'24.992 - Laps: 37



Jonas Folger - 2017"It was a tricky day for us but I’m certain that we can bounce back tomorrow. When we started, we headed towards a direction that worked well in the Czech Republic, yet, it turns out that it is not as effective here. The main issue at the moment is the braking, and I am experiencing some locking and instability. However, I am more than confident that we will be able to amend this so that I can lower my lap time and then get a really solid qualifying position for the race on Sunday. Anyway, I can’t wait to get back on the track tomorrow and continue the hard work.”



NEROGIARDINI MOTORRAD GRAND PRIX VON ÖSTERREICH



TRACK DATA



Pole position: Left

Length: 4.326 m

Width: -- m

Corners: 9 (7 right, 2 left)

Longest Straight: -- m

Constructed: 1969

Modified:2011



CIRCUIT LOCATION



Spielberg, Styria, Austria



PaddockTalk Perspective



