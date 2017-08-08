Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 11 Austrian GP - FP

Pull&Bear Aspar rider Álvaro Bautista was just 0.015 seconds off a top ten position on the opening day of the Grand Prix of Austria. The Spaniard clocked a best lap of 1'24.780, which was only seven tenths off the day's pacesetter, factory Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso, and left him in eleventh position. Bautista was 21st in the opening session after only using one tyre, but dropped 1.2 seconds in the afternoon to close in on the top ten positions.



Karel Abraham completed his first laps of the Austrian circuit on a MotoGP bike this afternoon, having missed the return of the championship to this track in 2016. The Czech rider is satisfied with the set-up he found with his Ducati at this early stage, having ended just 1.3 seconds shy of Dovizioso after accumulating 36 laps over the two free practice sessions.



11th Álvaro Bautista 1:24.780 (34 laps):“This morning we tried to find a set-up for this circuit, which is very particular with the hard braking and acceleration zones. We tried to find a setting with as little wheelie as possible, getting the most possible power out of the bike. We only used one tyre this morning, which is why I was down on the timesheets, but the differences are small. We are working well and we know where to improve – in braking, for example, the front is locking in a few corners. We also need to take some steps forward with the electronics, to see if I can get some help stopping the bike, getting turned and improving traction and acceleration on the exit. Hopefully we get some good weather tomorrow to be able to move forward.”



21st Karel Abraham 1:25.369 (36 laps): “Unfortunately we didn't get good weather today, and we needed it because everybody has ridden here before except me so I needed the laps. I like the track, it has some difficult and special corners and I am starting to learn the layout. It is a shame that there was the little shower before the second session that left some sections of the track damp. We managed a couple of laps and then came in to make some quite big changes to the set up. In the end I managed two exits – I got a tow on the first one and improve the lap time but then I did it again when I was riding alone. We are happy because we have found a set-up that is working and everything has gone quite well. Now we need to work out a plan for tomorrow.”







