Navarro Looks For More After Day 1 In Austria

The first day of action for the Moto2 World Championship at Spielberg has not been a walk in the park for team Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 and Jorge Navarro, who struggled to find feeling and lap-times both in mixed and dry conditions today. The young Spaniard was 15th in the combined times of today’s two free practice sessions with a best lap-time of 1’31.123secs, which was nine tenths of a second shy of the one set by leader Franco Morbidelli.



Navarro also had two crashes, one each session: this morning he fell off his Kalex machine on wet conditions at turn 1 and even despite that he was third at the end of FP1. This afternoon, he crashed out at turn 3 but was able to make it back to the pits and re-evaluate the bike set-up with his crew.



With some set-up adjustments to be made especially on the suspension side of things, Navarro will return to the track tomorrow from 10:55 local time for free practice three, which will be followed by the 11th-round qualifying session of the middleweight class of MotoGP.



15th - JORGE NAVARRO #9

“This morning’s weather conditions didn’t allow us to work the way we wanted. After a few laps on the dry it started to rain and I felt good, although I crashed out on my fourth lap along with the rest of riders at turn 1. It was a very unusual crash. I struggled a lot this afternoon and I also had some chattering and turns 6 and 7. The second crash happened a turn 3, but it opened our eyes on what needed to be changed, so we improved a little in the last part of FP2. It should stay dry tomorrow, so tonight we will study the telemetry in order to find a good base set-up to start FP3 with.”



