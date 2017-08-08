Tech3 Pair Begin Austrian GP Confidently

Xavi Vierge produced two solid performances on the opening day of action in Spielberg as he began preparation work for Sunday’s showdown. The young Spaniard powered through the rain in FP1 to finish 6th, and then in the dry afternoon session, Vierge continued his efforts. Grip issues limited him, yet he finished the day 0.977 from the top in the ultra competitive intermediate class.



Whilst Remy Gardner determinedly fought against the Austrian circuit and made progress in both sessions. After running a solid pace in the wet conditions this morning, the young Australian carried on pushing in FP2 and rounded out the day with a lap that left him just a second back from the top five. The action will resume tomorrow at 10:55 for FP3.



Xavi Vierge



Position: 16th - Time: 1’31.188 - Laps: 22



Vierge - 2017“The first day has finished in Austria and we know the direction that we are heading towards now. I had a very good feeling on my Mistral 610 in FP1 and at the beginning of FP2, yet, when I changed tyres, I felt that I had a problem with the rear and it was impossible to go faster. We know what the issue is now and it won’t affect us tomorrow. Anyway, we will do our best when we get back on the track and I am confident for qualifying already.“



Remy Gardner



Position: 21st - Time: 1’31.468 - Laps: 22



Gardner - 2017“It was a hard first day here but I’m certain that we’ll bounce back. I found the circuit quite tricky today, however, I’m sure I’m sure that things will improve with some more track time. We worked on the bike setting in both sessions and made some improvements, however, the engine feels a bit slow, so we’ll have to see what happens with that. My performance in FP1 when it was wet was encouraging and that is a definite positive to take home. However, we definitely have to keep pushing tomorrow to get to where we want to be."



