Bigham Prepared for Third Doubleheader of Red Bull Global Rallycross Season

After more than a month’s hiatus from Red Bull Global Rallycross racing, Cabot Bigham and Bryan Herta Rallysport return to action in Atlantic City, New Jersey for Rounds 8 and 9. The rookie will make his eighth and ninth Supercar starts this weekend with the #2 crew at the historic Bader Field.



The second annual event held in Atlantic City has a new track layout on a 10-turn, .902 mile track with 73.7% pavement and 26.3% dirt. Supercars and Lites cars will compete on Bader Field’s abandoned asphalt runways, the founding location of the Civil Air Patrol in 1941, turned popular music festival location and most recently a Red Bull Global Rallycross racetrack. This will be the first location on the 2017 schedule in which the reigning Lites Champion has previous experience with a fifth place finish in 2016.



“For the first repeat location this season, we have a different layout than last year and it looks really awesome,” Bigham said. “A lot of aspects about last year’s track that I didn’t like have already changed, such as the direction of the course and the way the dirt is laid out. Another positive this weekend is we have Bryan Herta at the event. The morale is naturally higher with him around and the team always works better with his company, so I think that’s going to be a key to our success this weekend.”



“After a bit of a break, it is great to get back to the track with the Red Bull Rallycross Supercar. Cabot has established himself now as a regular threat for heat race wins, and I think he is ready to knock on the door for his first Supercar Finals win this weekend,” stated team principal Bryan Herta.



To jumpstart the weekend, all Red Bull Global Rallycross cars will parade from Bader Field, through the streets of Atlantic City, onto the Atlantic City Boardwalk this evening at 6:00 p.m ET. A full-field autograph session will take place at the boardwalk’s Kennedy Plaza from 6:30-7:30 p.m.



Gates open to the public Saturday and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET. Tickets start at $45; two-day general admission tickets are $80. Children 12 and under are FREE with a ticketed adult. All tickets give access to an open paddock and driver autograph sessions throughout the weekend starting Saturday, August 12. Full coverage for Round 8 starts Saturday, August 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET and Round 9 coverage on Sunday, August 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.



