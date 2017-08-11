2017 Michigan II: Chevrolet NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Quotes

The Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway is scheduled to begin on Sunday August 13th. Live coverage can be found on NBC Sports Network, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 at 3:00 p.m.



TEAM CHEVY NOTES & QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 NAPA CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 5th

“I felt like it was a solid day for us. Our No. 24 NAPA Chevy has driven pretty good all day long, which I think is encouraging. Obviously, need to be faster with just a little bit of overall speed. Fifth is a plenty good enough starting spot, so it will be a good selection on pit road and try to execute on Sunday.”







JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 CESSNA CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 7th

“So, that was pretty good, we got quicker each round. We were off on sticker tires. We struggled compared to other guys, but Matt (McCall, crew chief) did a really good job adjusting on it and just got a little bit better each round with the Cessna Chevy. I wish we had about four more rounds.”



KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 TARGET CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 9th

“We had a decent first and second round. The third round I just tried to arch it a little bit more into (Turn) 1 and I got kind of out up top. Lost a couple of tenths there, so, disappointed in the last round, but should have a good Target Chevy for Sunday.”



AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 17th

“We just need a little more grip. Our Dow Chevrolet was pretty good. We lost a little bit there in (Turns) 3 and 4 that last run. I was coming through there and just got loose. We will keep working on it. This was an improvement from where we have been qualifying the last couple of weeks. We have been fighting hard at RCR to get a little more speed and we are all looking forward to that new Camaro next year too.”



CAN YOU FEEL A DIFFERENCE WHEN YOU GET SOME CLOUD COVER WHEN YOU ARE DRIVING?

“I feel like there is definitely more grip and speed in the cooler track. You can’t tell until you cross the line really. The car kind of handles the same. I definitely could tell the second time I went out there I had lost grip on my tires. Cloud cover does help.”



RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 VELVEETA SHELLS AND CHEESE CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 25th

“We got really tight in (Turns) 3 and 4. We’re just off in a little bit of speed, but just didn’t get (Turns) 3 and 4 quite right and missed it by a little bit. We definitely shouldn’t be back here trying to make the top 24. So, we’ve got some work to do with the Velveeta Shells and Cheese Chevrolet and two more practices tomorrow to work it out.”



YOU UNLOADED PRETTY FAR OFF. DO YOU FEEL LIKE YOU’VE GOTTEN BETTER THROUGHOUT THE DAY?

“We did get better, but we’re not where we need to be. It’s a challenge. This race track has been a challenge here for us this year. We definitely know that we’ve got the parts and pieces and most importantly, the people, to fix it. We’ve just got to do it.”





