F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Michigan's Brad Keselowski wins the pole (Aug 12, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Aug 11, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Aug 10, 2017)
· Chevrolet unveils the Camaro ZL1 as its 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racecar (Aug 10, 2017)
· Universal aero kit for 2018 passes Iowa Speedway test (Aug 10, 2017)
· William Byron says he's ready for move up to NASCAR's top series (Aug 9, 2017)
· Rossi reigns Brno test with a late lunge to the top (Aug 7, 2017)
· Hendrick Motorsports And Kasey Kahne To End Six-Year Run (Aug 7, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
More Rumors!
Navarro Improves His Performance In Austrian Qualifying
Posted by: newsla on Aug 12, 2017 - 05:28 PM
MotoGP
Navarro Improves His Performance In Austrian Qualifying


Jorge Navarro will line up in the middle of the fourth row of the grid for tomorrow’s 25-lap Austrian GP Moto2 World Championship race on boad his Kalex #9 machine. The Spanish rider of team Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 logged a 1’30.116 to claim the eleventh starting position for the middleweight class encounter.

 
Despite a difficult start, the 21-year-old was able to make some important progress - which helped him improve by two seconds his best-lap time from FP1 - and to show a great pace ahead of the race, which will get underway at 12:20 local time (GMT +2).

Crucial will be tomorrow morning’s warm-up, scheduled at 9:10, in which Navarro and the team will try and improve the feeling with the front-end of the bike as well as come to a final decision about which tyres to use for the race. The medium compound, at the moment, appears to be the preferable choice over the softer one.

11th - JORGE NAVARRO #9
“We did improve compared to yesterday and that’s a fact. We have made a step forward but I still don’t feel fully comfortable on the bike, especially with the front-end. I had a couple of moments today, one in FP3 and the other in qualifying – where I got really close to falling off the bike. In the last outing, we tried new settings at the front and it seems like things have improved a little, so tomorrow during warm up we’ll make a final decision on what to do. We are still unsure about the tyres to use: I’m not sure we’ll be able to use the softer option as it might wear out after few laps, but we will leave this decision to tomorrow as well.”

PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in MotoGP:

 
Related links
· Top PaddockTalk News!
· MotoGP Edition
· More about MotoGP

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy