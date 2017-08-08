Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 11 Austrian GP - QP

Marc Márquez was the only rider able to qualify ahead of the factory Ducati team today. The Spaniard, with a lap time of 1'23.235, took pole by a little more than a tenth in front of Andrea Dovizioso and in almost four tenths from Jorge Lorenzo, in a qualifying session that also involved Pull & Bear Aspar rider Karel Abraham, who qualified directly for Q2 in the combined free practice. Abraham featured on the provisional front row and only a mistake on his last timed lap prevented him from moving up from the fourth row of the grid.



Álvaro Bautista suffered contrasting fortunes to his team-mate. The Spaniard missed out on Q2 by two tenths in free practice, and again by two tenths in Q1. As such, Bautista will start from the sixth row of the grid and will look during tomorrow's warm-up session for the solution to his rear grip problems.



11th Karel Abraham 1:24.220: "In general it has been a great day. The bike is going very well, although sometimes I was locking the front, and in the morning I managed to enter directly into Q2. It was very important for us. In qualifying on my fast lap I made two mistakes that may have cost me one or two positions. Anyway, the fourth row is a good way to start tomorrow's race. "



17th Álvaro Bautista 1:24.202: "Everything is very tight in Austria. Yesterday I was not very comfortable in the braking and today we could not find a solution. The temperature was a bit lower than yesterday and that did not help us. I had difficulties in stopping the bike, because I lack grip on the rear and I am not able to brake hard, but we have a couple ideas for tomorrow in the warm-up. Then we will try to race with the best possible set-up. I am not very happy with my feelings, I feel very far from what we could do. I would be satisfied tomorrow if we improve them. If we do, we can also improve our position in the race."



