1st Independent Team And 2nd Row Start Beyond Every Difficulty

Masterpiece By Petrux: 1st Independent Team And 2nd Row Start Beyond Every Difficulty. Scott Gave It All In Q1



It was a Saturday full of emotions for Octo Pramac Racing. On one side, we have seen a fantastic reaction from Danilo Petrucci that exceed morning difficulties and makes a masterpiece in qualifying. On the other hand, the solid performances from Scott Redding that looked to be capable of obtaining the Q2 until the last T3 of his final time attack.



Petrux struggled a bit in the morning but in the FP3 time attack finished only 14 thousands of a second from the direct qualification in the Q2. In FP4 he didn’t manage to find the right feeling (20°). The Italian rider remained focused and was able to win the Q1 in front of Pedrosa. He gave the maximum also in Q2 by conquering a great 5th place that means the second row start, and a great satisfaction for the team in the Parc Fermè as First Independent Team.



Scott lapped very constant in FP3 but missed to qualify in the Q2 for only 8 thousands of a second. The race pace in FP4 was excellent (8th time lap). Also in Q1 the English rider was very fast and in T3 he lighted the red helmet. Unfortunately, in the T4 Scott was not able to make the decisive step forward ending in fifth row.



5th – Danilo Petrucci - 1'23.780



"We have obtained a great result in qualifying and if I have to be honest this 5th place gives us more satisfaction than the first row in Holland and Germany. However, we struggled a lot. We cannot find speed, especially in the straight. In fact, we have the lowest speed on track, and this worries me as losing precious hundreds of a second in the straight is a great problem in the race distance. Probably the new fearing is a bit small for me. Tomorrow is not going to be an easy race".



15th – Scott Redding - 1'24.037



"I am disappointed for how things went, but at the same time I am happy for the performance. In Brno I made some mistakes in qualifying, while here I was only at a heartbreak from Q2. Unfortunately, in the last corner I felt the front locking and I have lost precious tenths. However, we worked well and I think we have shown our potential for the race. Starting from the 15th position is not going to be easy, but I am very confident because the feeling is optimal".



