Vierge Impressively Bounces Back To Qualify 9th

Posted by: newsla on Aug 12, 2017 - 05:29 PM Vierge Impressively Bounces Back To Qualify 9th - Determined Gardner Looking On To Tomorrow



Xavi Vierge resolutely displayed his talent by overcoming an early crash in the qualifying shootout to clinch a third row start for the Austrian Grand Prix tomorrow. The young Spaniard fell at the first corner on the opening lap, but the Tech3 Racing Team worked relentlessly to fix the bike and Vierge returned to the track with 15 minutes to spare. With time running against him, he quickly got up to speed before producing a lap that left him only 0.527 from the front row.



Meanwhile, Remy Gardner endured a challenging afternoon, yet he remains fully focused for the battle tomorrow, which he will start from the ninth row of the grid. Gardner fell just metres before his teammate at the beginning of the session, but once he returned to the track, he pushed onwards and eventually finished with a lap time that left him 0.883 from the second row. Both riders intend to close the weekend with two positive results in the race, which begins at 12:20 tomorrow.



Xavi Vierge



Position: 9th - Time: 1’30.097 - Laps: 12



Vierge - 2017“The only thing that I can say about the qualifying today is thank you to the team for their amazing work. On lap 1, my teammate crashed in front of me at the first corner and then a short distance later, I fell. I really don’t know why this happened but when the front wheel touched the ground, it locked so maybe a piece of Remy’s bike got in the way. Anyway, I went down and my Mistral was completely destroyed. However, the Tech3 team did a superb job and fixed it, which allowed me to get back out on the track with 15 minutes left in the session. There, I pushed harder on every lap and I finally set a good time and reached my objective, which was to qualify inside the top nine. I have to say thanks to the team again and now we have some work to do in order to be fully ready for tomorrow, but I’m confident that it will be a good day.“



Remy Gardner



Position: 25th - Time: 1’30.738 - Laps: 14



Gardner - 2017“I can’t hide my disappointment with the qualifying today, especially because I was confident that I could get a good grid position. I had a strange crash on the first lap at turn 1 and to be honest, I can’t explain why this happened. As a result, we were on the back foot from the start and we couldn’t quite turn it around. There is definitely some work to do for tomorrow, but nevertheless, I am still determined and I’ll do my very best to close the weekend in a positive way."



PaddockTalk Perspective



