Race Report: Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross

Posted by: newsla on Aug 13, 2017 - 08:29 AM Race Report: Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross



0.902-mile course at Bader Field for their second event of the double-header weekend tomorrow. Sunday, Aug. 13's Round 9 Final broadcasts live on NBC at 4:30 p.m. ET.



No. 41 OBERTO CIRCLE K BEETLE GRC

• FINALS: Started 2 // Finished 1

• SEMIFINAL B: Started 1 // Finished 1

• Heat 2B: Started 1 // Finished 2

• Heat 1B: Started 1 // Finished 1

• Qualified first with a fastest lap of 52.621 seconds

• Reclaimed Driver Championship points lead after today's win

• CHAMPIONSHIP: 1 / 10 (535 pts.)



“The start didn't really go to plan. I went into Turn 1 all by myself and then the chaos ensued and we came out around fourth. So then, it was like ‘Ok, now we’ve got to put the gloves on, we’ve got to fight for this.’ We ended up shuffling out the first lap in third, and I decided obviously not to take the Joker. That’s a bit of a gamble. If someone behind me would’ve taken it and held us up, that wouldn’t have worked out but fortunately no one did and I was able to use the Joker on the Honda and take second. Ahead of us was only Sandell and it came down to the last two laps. He made no mistakes and it was a really, really hard battle. What a last couple of laps – it was really fun in the cockpit. That’s definitely a win I’ll remember. We were really fast here all day. That’s what makes being able to come from behind and get back up and to get wins – you have to have speed in the car. That’s all Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross. Our car is unbelievably strong. Thanks to our sponsors, Oberto, Rockstar, Circle K, we have a great package. Without that, none of this is possible, so hats off to the whole team.”



No. 34 ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK BEETLE GRC

• FINALS: Started 1 // Did Not Finish

• SEMIFINAL A: Started 3 // Finished 1

• Heat 2A: Started 4 // Finished 2

• Heat 1B: Started 2 // Finished 5

• Qualified second behind teammate with a fastest lap of 53.366 seconds

• CHAMPIONSHIP: 2 / 10 (528 pts.)



It was a pretty up and down day on the Rockstar side of the tent. We qualified second and ended up overcoming some challenges in the first heat to win the Semifinal and take pole position for the start of the Final. Everything seemed according to plan – entered the first corner and that’s when the day turned downhill. I got a pretty big hit from the train of cars behind and ended up sending me completely sideways and off into the grass and broke the car, so I wasn’t able to complete a single lap. It’s a tough ending for the guys since they recuperated from a challenging morning and I was really hoping to bring them a win, but we have tomorrowfor vindication so we’ll be back with fury.”



