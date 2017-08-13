2017 Mid-Ohio: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap

Posted by: newsla on Aug 13, 2017



Late-Race Incident Spoils Potential Top-10 Finish for Ben Kennedy



"Our No. 2 Rheem Chevrolet was good all day long, running in the top 10 for a majority of the race. We seemed to keep restarting in the worst of the two lanes, which would shove us back in the field and force us to fight for positions in some of the tougher spots on the track. I was learning a lot out there about road course racing until we got collected in one of the late-race wrecks, cutting our day short. That was a tough one. I'm looking forward to getting back in this No. 2 Chevy in a couple weeks at Road America."

- Ben Kennedy



Scott Lagasse Comes Back to Finish After a Spin in Closing Laps of Mid-Ohio Challenge



"It was a really challenging day in the SCREEN YOUR MACHINE/American Cancer Society Chevrolet today. These guys worked really hard to get our Camaro handling how we needed it to. It was tight on exit for most of the race, and we made adjustments each time we hit pit road to loosen it up. We were going to get a good run out of today until we just got punted with a few laps to go and spun off the track. I'm thankful for the effort from this team. I'm frustrated that I couldn't get them the finish we deserved."



- Scott Lagasse



Daniel Hemric Brings Home an impressive Second-Place Finish in Mid-Ohio



"The whole goal or our team coming to Mid-Ohio was to maximize our day in the Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet, put ourselves in a good position and run all of the laps. We were able to do all of that in what was only my fourth road-course race ever in a stock car. We had a pretty solid day from the start of the race, and we kept the fenders on it. As all road-course races go, people get more and more aggressive as the laps wind down. That's fine if you start on the front row, but we restarted the third row back a couple of times, and that's when you start to run into the accordion stack-up. We ran into that a couple of times but were fortunate enough to get out of it. I'm proud of our effort and that we were able to a real shot there at the end. My guys did a great day on pit road sending me out leading after the money stop that mattered to start the final segment. We battled hard with the 22 car all afternoon, and I'm disappointed that I wasn't able to make it happen in the end. I left everything that I had on the race track though, and this entire team should be proud of what we did today."



- Daniel Hemric



Brandon Jones Avoids Road-Course Chaos to Finish 14th at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course



"These road course races are some of the craziest races I've ever been in. Today was no different. Nick (Harrison, crew chief) put together a strategy for the No. 33 Bali / Menards Chevrolet team that had us pitting early to make it through the first two stages without any additional stops. We executed it well at the start of the day. Unfortunately, the tires didn't hold as much grip as we thought they would, which forced us to change our game plan and pit more often than we wanted. There were a couple close calls for us on pit road, but my team never gave up. We kept our heads up, made it clean through the string of late-race cautions and came home with a top-15 finish."



- Brandon Jones



Brendan Gaughan Makes Incredible Save to Finish Seventh at Mid-Ohio



"We had a really good shot at the win with our No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet today, but the No. 22 car took us out of it at the end there. I have to give my thanks to Shane (Wilson, crew chief) and the boys on putting together this awesome race car they gave me today, That last save was probably one of the most amazing saves I've ever had in my 20-plus year NASCAR career. Those are the kinds of saves we learn racing out in the desert, and it came in handy today. "



- Brendan Gaughan



