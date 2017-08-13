2017 Mid-Ohio: Garrett Smithley NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap

Posted by: newsla on Aug 13, 2017 - 08:35 AM 2017 Mid-Ohio: Garrett Smithley NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap



A multi-car accident eight laps from the end of the race left Garrett Smithley with a 30th-place finish in Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Challenge at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.





Smithley, driving the Wheeling Nailers No. 0 Chevrolet, was involved in a 10-car crash that ultimately blocked the track. The accident resulted in an 11-minute red flag.



"No way to get through that one," Smithley said. "I hate we weren’t able to bring the car home. It was just a mess, cars everywhere."



Smithley is 22nd in Xfinity driver points.



Sam Hornish Jr. won the race, and Elliott Sadler kept the point lead.



The next Xfinity race is scheduled Aug. 18 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.



PaddockTalk Perspective



