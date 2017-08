2017 Mid-Ohio: Ross Chastain NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap

2017 Mid-Ohio: Ross Chastain NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap



Ross Chastain continued his summer hot streak Saturday, finishing 15th in the Mid-Ohio Challenge Xfinity Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



The run is Chastainís ninth straight in the top 20, as he finished on the lead lap.



"It was great fun to run up there with the lead bunch," said Chastain, who was fifth at the end of the raceís first stage. "We had a really good car, and I was able to move through the field. It was good to finish strong."



Chastain stayed 15th in Xfinity driver points.



Sam Hornish Jr. won the race, and Elliott Sadler kept the point lead.



