2017 Mid-Ohio: Sheldon Creed NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap

Posted by: newsla on Aug 13, 2017 - 08:36 AM



Sheldon Creed was hit with bad luck in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday.



Creed, 19, experienced transmission failure on the first lap of the Mid-Ohio Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The JD Motorsports with Gary Keller crew did a quick change, but Creed, driving the United Rentals Chevrolet, lost time on the course and finished 34th. He completed 56 of the race’s 75 laps.



Creed is scheduled to drive the 01 Chevy again Aug. 27 at Road America.



Sam Hornish Jr. won the race, and Elliott Sadler kept the point lead.



The series races next Aug. 18 at Bristol Motor Speedway.



