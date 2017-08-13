F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Michigan: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Darrell Wallace Jr. wins (Aug 12, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Aug 12, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Michigan's Brad Keselowski wins the pole (Aug 12, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Aug 11, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Aug 10, 2017)
· Chevrolet unveils the Camaro ZL1 as its 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racecar (Aug 10, 2017)
· Universal aero kit for 2018 passes Iowa Speedway test (Aug 10, 2017)
· William Byron says he's ready for move up to NASCAR's top series (Aug 9, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 Mid-Ohio: Sheldon Creed NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap
Posted by: newsla on Aug 13, 2017 - 08:36 AM
NASCAR News
2017 Mid-Ohio: Sheldon Creed NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap


Sheldon Creed was hit with bad luck in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday.

 
Creed, 19, experienced transmission failure on the first lap of the Mid-Ohio Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The JD Motorsports with Gary Keller crew did a quick change, but Creed, driving the United Rentals Chevrolet, lost time on the course and finished 34th. He completed 56 of the race’s 75 laps.

Creed is scheduled to drive the 01 Chevy again Aug. 27 at Road America.

Sam Hornish Jr. won the race, and Elliott Sadler kept the point lead.

The series races next Aug. 18 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in NASCAR News:

 
Related links
· NASCAR Edition
· Top PaddockTalk News!
· NASCAR Rumors
· More about NASCAR News

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy