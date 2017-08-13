Gardner Fights To Point Scoring Finish In Austria

Tech3 Racing Team rider Remy Gardner produced a determined display today to clinch a point scoring finish in the gruelling Austrian Grand Prix. The young Australian kicked off the sprint from the ninth row of the grid and quickly set into a solid pace. He continued to push as the race distance dialled down whilst he fought in a highly competitive pack, before eventually meeting the chequered flag in 15th.



Meanwhile, Xavi Vierge’s hopes of sealing a strong finish in the Austrian hills ended prematurely after he was unfortunately involved in a multi rider pile-up at the first corner on the opening lap. The incident marks a disappointing end to the weekend for Vierge who began the race from 9th on the grid. Nevertheless, he aims to bounce back with a top tier finish at the British Grand Prix in a fortnight.



Remy Gardner



Position: 15th - Championship: 22nd - Points: 14



Gardner - 2017“I have to say that this race was really tough and I gave it my all. The first lap went well for me but then I started to struggle with the bike. Every time I entered the corner, there was some chatter and so we have work to do but fortunately, there is not long to wait because we are back on the track tomorrow. I’m hopeful that we can make a big step in the test to get to the next level and I will do my best as always. As for today, it was challenging but I’m sure that we can have a more positive time in Silverstone."



Xavi Vierge



Position: DNF - Championship: 11th - Points: 51



Vierge - 2017“It goes without saying that it’s a big shame about what happened today in the Grand Prix. I made a good start and at the first corner, I braked in the right place and I made sure that I was aware of the other riders because the first two turns are so tight. I entered the corner well but then half way through, Quartararo hit me. I lost the front and then another rider made contact, which made it impossible to save the crash. It’s a pity because during the weekend I had a good rhythm and the feeling with the bike was very positive. For sure, if I didn’t get hit then it would have been possible to score a strong finish. Anyway, the GP went like that but now we will focus on the test tomorrow where we hope to make another step which will allow me to fight near the top riders at the future rounds.“



Hervé Poncharal



Team Manager



“It was a disappointing day for the Tech3 Racing Moto2 Team. After the brilliant qualifying performance by Xavi Vierge yesterday, despite his crash on the first lap in qualifying, we were expecting a really strong race and a top ten result was a great possibility. Unfortunately, the first turn at this track is very tight and there was a bit of confusion at the braking point on the opening lap. Xavi was involved in that crash along with some other riders and that was game over which is a real pity because everyone worked hard, especially to get the bike repaired during the qualifying session yesterday. On the other side of the pit box, in a way, Remy was one of the lucky ones who could take advantage of this crash because he was up to 12th by the end of the first lap after starting from 25th. However, his pace was not good enough to fight with Syahrin, Corsi and the Pons brothers and he lost ground on them. At the end of the day, there is not much to be happy about, but we have a test tomorrow and I hope we can find some solutions to help Remy improve. I hope that Xavi will recover from the big disappointment today, and I also want to say thank you to the whole crew because they worked really hard and they deserve a better reward for their efforts. Again, I hope that the test goes positively and the results will make everyone ready to score a strong result at Silverstone.“



