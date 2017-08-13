F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· 2017 Mid-Ohio: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Hornish Jr. edges Hemric to claim first Mid-Ohio victory (Aug 13, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Darrell Wallace Jr. wins (Aug 12, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Aug 12, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Michigan's Brad Keselowski wins the pole (Aug 12, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Aug 11, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Aug 10, 2017)
· Chevrolet unveils the Camaro ZL1 as its 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racecar (Aug 10, 2017)
· Universal aero kit for 2018 passes Iowa Speedway test (Aug 10, 2017)

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
Navarro Continues Point-Scoring Roll In Austria
Posted by: newsla on Aug 13, 2017 - 05:23 PM
MotoGP
Navarro Continues Point-Scoring Roll In Austria


Jorge Navarro continues his streak of solid race results with yet another top-10 finish after crossing the line in eighth place at the end of the 25-lap Moto2 World Championship race at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

 
The rider of team Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 was lucky to avoid – for a matter of inches – a coming together between eight riders at the start. He then rode steadily in tenth place and, after a couple of near falls, he was promoted to eighth position after Oliveira e Viñales crashed out of the encounter.

The eighth points collected today helped Navarro moving up to thirteenth place in the standings, with the top-10 now only seven points away.

8th - JORGE NAVARRO #9
“It was a difficult race which wrapped up a tough weekend overall. During warm up we tried some adjustments which I didn’t really like, so we went back to yesterday’s settings. I was lucky to avoid the coming together at the start but I came really close, then I tried to stay focused and maintain my rhythm. I made a couple of mistakes which were almost identical to the ones I made yesterday, so all I wanted to do after that was to ride the bike home. An eighth place in such a difficult weekend is surely a more than positive result for us.”

