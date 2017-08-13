Navarro Continues Point-Scoring Roll In Austria

Jorge Navarro continues his streak of solid race results with yet another top-10 finish after crossing the line in eighth place at the end of the 25-lap Moto2 World Championship race at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.



The rider of team Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 was lucky to avoid – for a matter of inches – a coming together between eight riders at the start. He then rode steadily in tenth place and, after a couple of near falls, he was promoted to eighth position after Oliveira e Viñales crashed out of the encounter.



The eighth points collected today helped Navarro moving up to thirteenth place in the standings, with the top-10 now only seven points away.



8th - JORGE NAVARRO #9

“It was a difficult race which wrapped up a tough weekend overall. During warm up we tried some adjustments which I didn’t really like, so we went back to yesterday’s settings. I was lucky to avoid the coming together at the start but I came really close, then I tried to stay focused and maintain my rhythm. I made a couple of mistakes which were almost identical to the ones I made yesterday, so all I wanted to do after that was to ride the bike home. An eighth place in such a difficult weekend is surely a more than positive result for us.”



