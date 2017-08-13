|
Sixth Double Podium Finish Of The Season For Repsol Honda Team At Red Bull Ring
Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa scored the third consecutive double podium finish and the sixth of the season out of 11 races, in one of the most exciting races this year and in front of more than 90,000 thrilled spectators at the Red Bull Ring Circuit.
After an epic battle with Andrea Dovizioso that lasted until the last corner, Marc was edged by the Italian at the finish line by just 0.176”. Teammate Pedrosa completed the podium, recovering from eighth on the grid to gain 16 valuable points in the standings.
The next appointment for the Repsol Honda team will be a one-day test in Misano on August 20. After that, the team will head to the Silverstone race with Marc leading the Championship by 16 points over Dovizioso, while Dani remains in fifth place having reduced his deficit to Rossi in fourth to just two points.
Marc Marquez
2ND
“I wouldn’t have slept well tonight if I didn’t try to go for the win in the last corner! But it wasn’t possible. Today Dovi had just a little bit more than us and it was difficult to overtake him. I tried my best all race, really gave it my all, and I lost the rear many times. It was a great battle, and Dovi deserved this victory as he rode very well. We got this second place and it’s good. I’m very happy with these 20 points at this track where I had struggled a lot last year. It’s an important result for the Championship. We’re working well; step-by-step, we found a good base that allowed us to be there, and to be consistent in every situation. Today I was able to try that move at the end because I was feeling good with the bike. It will be important to continue like this and to try and be on the podium at every race.”
Marc Marquez
Dani Pedrosa
3RD
“I’m very, very happy with how this weekend turned out and with this podium finish, as we had struggled a lot in the practices, had to go through Q1, and finally qualified just eighth on the grid. But it turned out in the race that I was faster than we were expecting. I still had some issues with the front locking and the rear spinning, but our race strategy worked very well. I wasn’t too aggressive in the beginning; I took my time with a full tank, saving some fuel, and then step-by-step I increased my pace until I closed the gap to the front of the race, also because Marc and Dovi were battling and disturbing each other. Unfortunately, when I caught them I had so much spinning that the rear tyre overheated and I had no more grip and drive. I wanted to stay with them and try to fight with them but even though I couldn’t, I’m happy with this podium and proud of my team and of the work we did here.”
Race Results
Pos. Rider Num Nation Points Team Time/Gap
1 DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA 25 Ducati Team 39'43.323
2 MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA 20 Repsol Honda Team 0.176
3 PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA 16 Repsol Honda Team 2.661
4 LORENZO Jorge 99 SPA 13 Ducati Team 6.663
5 ZARCO Johann 5 FRA 11 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 7.262
6 VINALES Maverick 25 SPA 10 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 7.447
7 ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA 9 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 8.995
8 BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA 8 Pull&Bear Aspar Team 14.515
9 BAZ Loris 76 FRA 7 Reale Avintia Racing 19.620
10 KALLIO Mika 36 FIN 6 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 19.766
11 IANNONE Andrea 29 ITA 5 Team Suzuki Ecstar 20.101
12 REDDING Scott 45 GBR 4 Octo Pramac Racing 25.523
13 ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA 3 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 26.700
14 ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE 2 Pull&Bear Aspar Team 27.321
15 CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR 1 LCR Honda 28.096
16 RINS Alex 42 SPA 0 Team Suzuki Ecstar 32.912
17 BARBERA Hector 8 SPA 0 Reale Avintia Racing 34.112
18 SMITH Bradley 38 GBR 0 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 36.423
19 RABAT Tito 53 SPA 0 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS 42.404
20 LOWES Sam 22 GBR 0 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 52.492
21 MILLER Jack 43 AUS 0 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS 9 laps
22 PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA 0 Octo Pramac Racing 22 laps
23 FOLGER Jonas 94 GER 0 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 25 laps
24 ESPARGARO Pol 44 SPA 0 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 26 laps
Rider Standings
Pos. Rider Num Nation Points Team
1 MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA 174 Repsol Honda Team
2 DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA 158 Ducati Team
3 VINALES Maverick 25 SPA 150 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
4 ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA 141 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
5 PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA 139 Repsol Honda Team
6 ZARCO Johann 5 FRA 99 Monster Yamaha Tech 3
7 LORENZO Jorge 99 SPA 79 Ducati Team
8 FOLGER Jonas 94 GER 77 Monster Yamaha Tech 3
9 CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR 76 LCR Honda
10 PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA 75 Octo Pramac Racing
11 BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA 52 Pull&Bear Aspar Team
12 ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA 43 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
13 MILLER Jack 43 AUS 43 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS
14 BAZ Loris 76 FRA 38 Reale Avintia Racing
15 REDDING Scott 45 GBR 37 Octo Pramac Racing
16 IANNONE Andrea 29 ITA 33 Team Suzuki Ecstar
17 ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE 25 Pull&Bear Aspar Team
18 RABAT Tito 53 SPA 23 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS
19 BARBERA Hector 8 SPA 21 Reale Avintia Racing
20 ESPARGARO Pol 44 SPA 21 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
21 RINS Alex 42 SPA 12 Team Suzuki Ecstar
22 SMITH Bradley 38 GBR 8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
23 PIRRO Michele 51 ITA 7 Ducati Test Team
24 KALLIO Mika 36 FIN 6 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
25 LOWES Sam 22 GBR 2 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
26 GUINTOLI Sylvain 50 FRA 1 Team Suzuki Ecstar
Team Standings
Pos. Team Points
1 Repsol Honda Team 313
2 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 291
3 Ducati Team 237
4 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 176
5 Octo Pramac Racing 112
6 Pull&Bear Aspar Team 77
7 LCR Honda 76
8 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS 66
9 Reale Avintia Racing 59
10 Team Suzuki Ecstar 46
11 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 45
12 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 29
13 Ducati Test Team 7
PaddockTalk Perspective
