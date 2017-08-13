Sixth Double Podium Finish Of The Season For Repsol Honda Team At Red Bull Ring

Posted by: newsla on Aug 13, 2017 - 05:24 PM Sixth Double Podium Finish Of The Season For Repsol Honda Team At Red Bull Ring



Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa scored the third consecutive double podium finish and the sixth of the season out of 11 races, in one of the most exciting races this year and in front of more than 90,000 thrilled spectators at the Red Bull Ring Circuit.



After an epic battle with Andrea Dovizioso that lasted until the last corner, Marc was edged by the Italian at the finish line by just 0.176”. Teammate Pedrosa completed the podium, recovering from eighth on the grid to gain 16 valuable points in the standings.



The next appointment for the Repsol Honda team will be a one-day test in Misano on August 20. After that, the team will head to the Silverstone race with Marc leading the Championship by 16 points over Dovizioso, while Dani remains in fifth place having reduced his deficit to Rossi in fourth to just two points.



Marc Marquez

2ND

“I wouldn’t have slept well tonight if I didn’t try to go for the win in the last corner! But it wasn’t possible. Today Dovi had just a little bit more than us and it was difficult to overtake him. I tried my best all race, really gave it my all, and I lost the rear many times. It was a great battle, and Dovi deserved this victory as he rode very well. We got this second place and it’s good. I’m very happy with these 20 points at this track where I had struggled a lot last year. It’s an important result for the Championship. We’re working well; step-by-step, we found a good base that allowed us to be there, and to be consistent in every situation. Today I was able to try that move at the end because I was feeling good with the bike. It will be important to continue like this and to try and be on the podium at every race.”



Marc Marquez

Dani Pedrosa

3RD

“I’m very, very happy with how this weekend turned out and with this podium finish, as we had struggled a lot in the practices, had to go through Q1, and finally qualified just eighth on the grid. But it turned out in the race that I was faster than we were expecting. I still had some issues with the front locking and the rear spinning, but our race strategy worked very well. I wasn’t too aggressive in the beginning; I took my time with a full tank, saving some fuel, and then step-by-step I increased my pace until I closed the gap to the front of the race, also because Marc and Dovi were battling and disturbing each other. Unfortunately, when I caught them I had so much spinning that the rear tyre overheated and I had no more grip and drive. I wanted to stay with them and try to fight with them but even though I couldn’t, I’m happy with this podium and proud of my team and of the work we did here.”



Race Results

Pos. Rider Num Nation Points Team Time/Gap

1 DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA 25 Ducati Team 39'43.323

2 MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA 20 Repsol Honda Team 0.176

3 PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA 16 Repsol Honda Team 2.661

4 LORENZO Jorge 99 SPA 13 Ducati Team 6.663

5 ZARCO Johann 5 FRA 11 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 7.262

6 VINALES Maverick 25 SPA 10 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 7.447

7 ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA 9 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 8.995

8 BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA 8 Pull&Bear Aspar Team 14.515

9 BAZ Loris 76 FRA 7 Reale Avintia Racing 19.620

10 KALLIO Mika 36 FIN 6 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 19.766

11 IANNONE Andrea 29 ITA 5 Team Suzuki Ecstar 20.101

12 REDDING Scott 45 GBR 4 Octo Pramac Racing 25.523

13 ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA 3 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 26.700

14 ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE 2 Pull&Bear Aspar Team 27.321

15 CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR 1 LCR Honda 28.096

16 RINS Alex 42 SPA 0 Team Suzuki Ecstar 32.912

17 BARBERA Hector 8 SPA 0 Reale Avintia Racing 34.112

18 SMITH Bradley 38 GBR 0 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 36.423

19 RABAT Tito 53 SPA 0 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS 42.404

20 LOWES Sam 22 GBR 0 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 52.492

21 MILLER Jack 43 AUS 0 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS 9 laps

22 PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA 0 Octo Pramac Racing 22 laps

23 FOLGER Jonas 94 GER 0 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 25 laps

24 ESPARGARO Pol 44 SPA 0 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 26 laps



Rider Standings

Pos. Rider Num Nation Points Team

1 MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA 174 Repsol Honda Team

2 DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA 158 Ducati Team

3 VINALES Maverick 25 SPA 150 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP

4 ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA 141 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP

5 PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA 139 Repsol Honda Team

6 ZARCO Johann 5 FRA 99 Monster Yamaha Tech 3

7 LORENZO Jorge 99 SPA 79 Ducati Team

8 FOLGER Jonas 94 GER 77 Monster Yamaha Tech 3

9 CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR 76 LCR Honda

10 PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA 75 Octo Pramac Racing

11 BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA 52 Pull&Bear Aspar Team

12 ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA 43 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

13 MILLER Jack 43 AUS 43 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS

14 BAZ Loris 76 FRA 38 Reale Avintia Racing

15 REDDING Scott 45 GBR 37 Octo Pramac Racing

16 IANNONE Andrea 29 ITA 33 Team Suzuki Ecstar

17 ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE 25 Pull&Bear Aspar Team

18 RABAT Tito 53 SPA 23 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS

19 BARBERA Hector 8 SPA 21 Reale Avintia Racing

20 ESPARGARO Pol 44 SPA 21 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

21 RINS Alex 42 SPA 12 Team Suzuki Ecstar

22 SMITH Bradley 38 GBR 8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

23 PIRRO Michele 51 ITA 7 Ducati Test Team

24 KALLIO Mika 36 FIN 6 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

25 LOWES Sam 22 GBR 2 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

26 GUINTOLI Sylvain 50 FRA 1 Team Suzuki Ecstar



Team Standings

Pos. Team Points

1 Repsol Honda Team 313

2 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 291

3 Ducati Team 237

4 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 176

5 Octo Pramac Racing 112

6 Pull&Bear Aspar Team 77

7 LCR Honda 76

8 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS 66

9 Reale Avintia Racing 59

10 Team Suzuki Ecstar 46

11 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 45

12 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 29

13 Ducati Test Team 7



PaddockTalk Perspective



