Race Report: Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross
Posted by: newsla on Aug 14, 2017 - 06:44 AM
Race Report: Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross


Under sunny, Atlantic City skies, Scott Speed claimed the Red Bull Global Rallycross Round 9 to sweep the weekend for himself and Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross after a perfect day from start to finish.

 
The VARX team hits the West Coast next, taking on Evergreen Speedway near Seattle for Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2017 season. Coverage of Round 10's Final airs Saturday, Sept. 9, with Round 11 Finals broadcasting Sunday, Sept. 10, both days at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

No. 41 OBERTO CIRCLE K BEETLE GRC
• FINALS: Started 1 // Finished 1
• SEMIFINAL A: Started 1 // Finished 1
• Heat 3B: Started 1 // Finished 1
• Heat 2B: Started 1 // Finished 1
• Heat 1B: Started 1 // Finished 1
• Topped the field in qualifying with a quickest lap of 51.231
• CHAMPIONSHIP: 1 / 10 (616 pts.)
“To be honest, that race was kind of Plan A. That one went the way it hopefully does. The Circle K Oberto Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle is on rails, and it’s super fast. To be fair, these guys are catching up and it’s getting tight. I’m really looking forward to a really competitive last half of the season – we’re really going to have to be on our A game. Fortunately, we got some great points this weekend - it gives us the points lead and we’ve just got to hold on. We’re three for three – no complaints!”

No. 34 ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK BEETLE GRC
• FINALS: Started 6 // Finished 9
• SEMIFINAL B: Started 2 // Finished 3
• Heat 3B: Started 5 // Finished 3
• Heat 2B: Started 5 // Finished 3
• Heat 1B: Started 3 // Finished 3
• Finished the morning qualifying session third with a quickest lap of 51.827
• CHAMPIONSHIP: 3 / 10 (575 pts.)
“I do not have the best record in New Jersey. Last year, we had the puncture while leading the Final, and this year certainly did not come without challenges. There was a lot of good, hard rallycross and there was a lot of rallycross that was simply too hard, both from others and myself. With 10 cars on such a tight track, there’s bound to be contact, but this was a particularly difficult weekend for some reason. As we look on to Seattle, I do have a good record there and we have yet another double-header weekend with rain likely in the forecast. We’ll move on to the next round, and look to bounce back.”

