Posted by: newsla on Aug 14, 2017 - 06:44 AM Scott Speed Sweeps Red Bull Global Rallycross Atlantic City



Scott Speed capped off a perfect day to claim his 15th Red Bull Global Rallycross (GRC) win and sweeping the weekend in Atlantic City in his No. 41 Oberto Circle K Beetle GRC. Speed started today's Final from pole, beating out Sebastian Eriksson and Steve Arpin who finished in second and third place, respectively.



Competing in his fourth season with Indianapolis-based VARX, Speed has recorded 67 heat race wins, 35 podiums, three X Games gold medals and two back-to-back championships in GRC competition, in addition to his wins.



The 34-year-old boasts one of the most diverse backgrounds in racing, including stints in IndyCar, Formula E, NASCAR and Formula 1, while marking his entry into GRC by winning VARX’s first event in Barbados in 2014.



Today’s win marks the 24th GRC victory for the VARX team, amassing two series titles (‘15/Speed and ‘16/Speed), 45 podiums, 123 heat race wins and 58 top 5's in its four seasons.



Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross fields two full-time entries in Red Bull Global Rallycross, with Speed and Tanner Foust (No. 34 Rockstar Energy Drink Beetle GRC).



