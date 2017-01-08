2017 Mid-Ohio: Dakoda Armstrong NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap

Dakoda Armstrong has his sights set on putting his No. 28 JGL Racing team in the season ending playoffs and no time is more crucial than the present. The New Castle, Indiana stepped up his road racing skills and steered his No. 28 WinField United Toyota to a 10th place finish in the running of the Mid-Ohio Challenge at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



"This was definitely a good day for us," said Armstrong. "Our No. 28 WinField United Toyota wasn't too bad and I continue to learn more and more on the road courses. I was able to avoid any trouble on the track and that proved very beneficial to us. Honestly, I am not sure how I missed that last big wreck - we joked that maybe it was my "ninja like" skills that helped me dodge it. Regardless, at the end of the day we had a top-10 finish and that is what we needed."



Dakoda would start the 75-lap race in the 28th position as a result of his qualifying effort earlier on Saturday. As the green flag flew, Armstrong would slowly move forward in the field while reporting that the track seemed a little greasy but his No. 28 WinField United Toyota wasn't too bad. With some of the leaders pitting early before the end of the first stage, Dakoda would finish the stage sitting in the 11th spot.



The second stage would find Dakoda struggle a little with his No. 28 WinField United Toyota and ride just outside the top-20. With the second 20 lap stage being caution free, Armstrong would take care of his car while finishing in the 20th position at the end of the stage.



The remaining 35 laps of the race would see things turn to typical wild road course racing with multiple major wrecks on the 13-turn, 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Armstrong was able to gain valuable spots on the track during these incidents as he kept the nose of his No. 28 WinField United clean. As the checkered flag flew, Dakoda would earn his third top-10 finish of the season.



"It got wild out there late in the race and we were just fortunate to able to steer clear of any trouble," added Dakoda. "That allowed us to put ourselves in position for a good finish and equally as important - a good points day."



The 10th place finish kept Armstrong sitting in the ninth spot in the NASCAR XFINITY Series overall driver standings - 26 points behind eighth place.



Armstrong and his JGL Racing team will next head to Bristol Motor Speedway for the running of the Food City 300. The 22nd race of the NASCAR XFINITY Series season will be Friday August 18th and can be seen LIVE on NBC Sports Network at 7:30 pm ET. It can also be heard on Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.



