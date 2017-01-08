Expedite Home Loans Joins Andretti Autosport At Pocono

Posted by: newsla on Aug 14, 2017 - 05:44 PM Expedite Home Loans Joins Andretti Autosport At Pocono



Continuing their partnership with Andretti Autosport, Expedite Home Loans, an online division of Ruoff Home Mortgage, will embellish the No. 26 Honda of Takuma Sato. Expedite Home Loans will join the team for this weekend’s ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway, chasing the checkered flag with the reigning Indy 500 champion.



“We’re extremely proud to continue to grow our partnership with Ruoff Home Mortgages and to welcome their Expedite Home Loans division to our livery lineup,” said Michael Andretti. “Takuma and the No. 26 team will be working hard this weekend to bring the partnership to victory lane once again.”



Fort Wayne, Indiana-based, Ruoff Home Mortgage, has built an impressive resume with Andretti Autosport in their first season with the team. Following the 101st Indianapolis 500 victory, the residential home mortgage company has paired with Sato and Andretti Rallycross teammate Scott Speed to add more impressive results to their resume, including Sato’s fifth-place finish at Mid-Ohio and Speed’s victory at the Red Bull Global Rallycross Round 7 in Indianapolis.



Andretti Autosport’s Verizon IndyCar Series drivers compete at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, this weekend with qualifying broadcast Saturday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. INDYCAR racing from the Tricky Triangle airs live on Sunday, Aug. 20, on NBC Sports Network at 2 p.m. ET.



PaddockTalk Perspective



