F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Aug 14, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Daredevil restart gives Larson third consecutive Michigan win (Aug 13, 2017)
· 2017 Austria GP: MotoGP Race Results - Unfinished business, Dovizioso vs Marquez to reign the Ring (Aug 13, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Hornish Jr. edges Hemric to claim first Mid-Ohio victory (Aug 13, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Darrell Wallace Jr. wins (Aug 12, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Aug 12, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Michigan's Brad Keselowski wins the pole (Aug 12, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Aug 11, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
More Rumors!
Expedite Home Loans Joins Andretti Autosport At Pocono
Posted by: newsla on Aug 14, 2017 - 05:44 PM
IndyCar News
Expedite Home Loans Joins Andretti Autosport At Pocono


Continuing their partnership with Andretti Autosport, Expedite Home Loans, an online division of Ruoff Home Mortgage, will embellish the No. 26 Honda of Takuma Sato. Expedite Home Loans will join the team for this weekend’s ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway, chasing the checkered flag with the reigning Indy 500 champion.

 
“We’re extremely proud to continue to grow our partnership with Ruoff Home Mortgages and to welcome their Expedite Home Loans division to our livery lineup,” said Michael Andretti. “Takuma and the No. 26 team will be working hard this weekend to bring the partnership to victory lane once again.”

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based, Ruoff Home Mortgage, has built an impressive resume with Andretti Autosport in their first season with the team. Following the 101st Indianapolis 500 victory, the residential home mortgage company has paired with Sato and Andretti Rallycross teammate Scott Speed to add more impressive results to their resume, including Sato’s fifth-place finish at Mid-Ohio and Speed’s victory at the Red Bull Global Rallycross Round 7 in Indianapolis.

Andretti Autosport’s Verizon IndyCar Series drivers compete at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, this weekend with qualifying broadcast Saturday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. INDYCAR racing from the Tricky Triangle airs live on Sunday, Aug. 20, on NBC Sports Network at 2 p.m. ET.

PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in IndyCar News:

 
Related links
· IndyCar Edition
· Top PaddockTalk News!
· IndyCar Rumors
· More about IndyCar News

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy