Posted by: newsla on Aug 15, 2017 - 06:24 PM



Just 0.176 seconds divided Andrea Dovizioso and Marc Márquez as they crossed the line after a thrilling fight to the final corner in the GP of Austria. The Ducati man rode superbly through the final corners to hold off the challenge of his Spanish rival, who tried everything to make a pass. Dovizioso's third victory of the season and fifth in total in MotoGP moves him up to second in the championship, 16 points behind Márquez. Dani Pedrosa was two seconds behind in a comfortable third place, ahead of Jorge Lorenzo, Johann Zarco, Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi.



Next over the line was Álvaro Bautista, who made another trademark charge to the top ten despite starting from seventeenth on the grid. After suffering rear grip problems before the race the Spaniard went back to his original set-up from Friday to comfortably match the pace of the second group in the latter stages of the race, although it was too late for him to catch them. Karel Abraham was also mounting a charge and was lapping in twelfth place until the final lap, when he suffered excessive tyre wear and dropped two positions. Abraham is happy with his two points, which leave him seventeenth overall in the championship, with the Pull&Bear Aspar Team now sixth in the team standings.



8th Álvaro Bautista: ”I think this is a good result for us, after a weekend when we had a lot of problems with rear grip. We have changed the bike quite a lot but we didn't find a solution and we went back to the set-up from Friday. In any case, starting from so far back was difficult. I was careful at the start and as the laps went by I was able to recover. I was setting the same times as the second group, or even faster, but by then it was impossible to catch them.”



14th Karel Abraham: “The whole weekend went well, almost too well! The start of the race was not bad but there was some contact between some riders in front of me and I had to avoid them so I lost several positions. I tried to recover, focus and catch Iannone and Kallio, after Bautista passed me. Unfortunately during the race I was getting a lot of siding from the rear tyre, and for the final eight or ten laps it was hard to stay on the bike. Redding and Espargaró were able to pass me easily around the outside on the final lap because I could not push any harder. The tyre was already on the carcass. It is a shame because I could have been fighting close to the top ten. We have made huge progress over the weekend, with consistent lap times, and I am happy to have finished because the last couple of laps were tough. Another two laps and I wouldn't have made it. I want to thank the whole team for their help – two points are good for us but I feel bad because I know it could have been more.”



