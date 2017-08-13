Goodyear, NASCAR West

Chris Eggleston led every lap of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 at Evergreen Speedway, winning for the ninth time in West Series competition.



Eggleston, driving for Bill McAnally Racing, won his fourth West race of the season.



Goodyear is the exclusive tire provider for the K&N Pro Series West. The same line of bias-ply tires is supplied to NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East and in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.



Eggleston started on the pole and averaged 75.177 mph for the race distance. The race was slowed by four caution periods which lasted just 13 laps. Eggleston’s field-besting qualifying lap averaged 99.983 mph. It was the third pole of 2017 for Eggleston in the West Series racing.



Will Rodgers finished second, followed by Nicole Behar, Michael Self and Taylor Riddle.



Todd Gilliland leads the standings with 438 points. Eggleston is next with 432.



Goodyear employs about 65,000 people at manufacturing plants and facilities in 22 countries. Based in Akron, Ohio, Goodyear is among the largest tiremakers in the world and is the worldwide leader in race tire innovation.





