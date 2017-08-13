F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Aug 14, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Daredevil restart gives Larson third consecutive Michigan win (Aug 13, 2017)
· 2017 Austria GP: MotoGP Race Results - Unfinished business, Dovizioso vs Marquez to reign the Ring (Aug 13, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Hornish Jr. edges Hemric to claim first Mid-Ohio victory (Aug 13, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Darrell Wallace Jr. wins (Aug 12, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Aug 12, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Michigan's Brad Keselowski wins the pole (Aug 12, 2017)
· 2017 Michigan II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Aug 11, 2017)

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
Goodyear, NASCAR West
Posted by: newsla on Aug 15, 2017 - 06:26 PM
Tidbits
Goodyear, NASCAR West


Chris Eggleston led every lap of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 at Evergreen Speedway, winning for the ninth time in West Series competition.

 
Eggleston, driving for Bill McAnally Racing, won his fourth West race of the season.

Goodyear is the exclusive tire provider for the K&N Pro Series West. The same line of bias-ply tires is supplied to NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East and in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

Eggleston started on the pole and averaged 75.177 mph for the race distance. The race was slowed by four caution periods which lasted just 13 laps. Eggleston’s field-besting qualifying lap averaged 99.983 mph. It was the third pole of 2017 for Eggleston in the West Series racing.

Will Rodgers finished second, followed by Nicole Behar, Michael Self and Taylor Riddle.

Todd Gilliland leads the standings with 438 points. Eggleston is next with 432.

Goodyear employs about 65,000 people at manufacturing plants and facilities in 22 countries. Based in Akron, Ohio, Goodyear is among the largest tiremakers in the world and is the worldwide leader in race tire innovation.


PaddockTalk Perspective


