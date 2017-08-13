F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Posted by: newsla on Aug 15, 2017 - 06:26 PM
Alex Tagliani took the lead halfway through the race and kept it, winning Le 50 Tours de Trois-Rivieres NASCAR Pinty’s Series event at Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres in Canada.

 
Tagliani had to beat one of the best road racers the Series has ever had to get the win. Andrew Ranger finished second, just .0714 of a second behind the winner.

The teams raced on the same Goodyear tire combination that the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West teams use on road courses and most cars went the distance on one set of tires. Goodyear is the exclusive tire provider for the Pinty’s Series and the K&N programs.

Ranger started on the pole but Tagliani, who started second, took the lead on the 27th lap and was not headed. Ranger, Marc-Antoine Camirand, L.P. Dumoulin and Alex Labbe completed the top five finishers. The winner averaged 64.379 mph.

Ranger’s pole-winning lap averaged 82.259 mph.

Labbe leads the standings with 385 points. Kevin Lacroix, who finished 18th in the race, is next with 362.

Goodyear employs about 65,000 people at manufacturing plants and facilities in 22 countries. Based in Akron, Ohio, Goodyear is among the largest tiremakers in the world and is the worldwide leader in race tire innovation.


