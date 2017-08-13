2017 Bristol: Grant Enfinger NASCAR Truck Race Preview

Team Information:

Driver Point Standings: 7th

Owner Point Standings: 9th

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender

2017 Stage Wins: 0

2017 Stage Bonus Points: 57

2017 Playoff Points: 0



Sounding Off - Grant Enfinger:

Are you looking forward to making your track debut at Bristol Wednesday night?

"I'm definitely a short-track racer at heart, so I'm really looking forward to Bristol. I don't really know what to expect - whether they do the tire dragon all the way up and down the race track, or what they will do with the VHT. There will be a lot of factors that play into that, but I'm really looking forward to getting back to a short track."



Does your experience at Winchester or Salem, in the ARCA Racing Series, help you at a place like Bristol?

"Absolutely. Those are the only two tracks that you can compare it to. Those really super fast, high-banked tracks. I've had a good bit of success at both, so I'm really look forward to Bristol in a couple days."



News & Notes:

• Chassis Chatter... The No. 98 ThorSport Racing (TSR) team will unload chassis No. 55 forWednesday night's UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). This is the same chassis the Champion Power Equipment driver raced at Pocono Raceway (13th), Charlotte Motor Speedway (7th), and Atlanta Motor Speedway (8th), earlier this season.

• Thunder Valley Stats... Although Grant Enfinger will be making his 28th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start, the TSR driver will make his track debut in the 200-lap event in "Thunder Valley."

• Powering Champions Challenge...Enfinger will take on his Champion powered teammate, and Bassmaster Elite Angler, Jason Williamson, in a head-to-head battle for bragging rights on Tuesday, August 15. The duo will compete in a one-hour fishing challenge on South Holston Lake, and then take on the high-banks of BMS in the new NASCAR Heat 2 game, from the grandstands on Colossus.

• Playoff Status... Enfinger has three races remaining on the 2017 NCWTS schedule to lock his No. 98 Champion Power Equipment Toyota Tundra into the first round of the Playoffs, which kicks-off at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in September. With the top-8 drivers moving on, the TSR driver is currently on the outside looking in. Enfinger is currently seventh in the NCWTS driver point standings, but seeded ninth in the Playoff standings, entering the 14th race on the 2017 NCWTS schedule.

• Rookie Stripe: Enfinger is currently second in the 2017 Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings after 13 of 23 races this season.

• Race Rewind - Michigan.... In his second start at Michigan International Speedway, in the NCWTS, the TSR driver started sixth, finished 15th in Stage 1, 10th in Stage 2, and eighth in the 100-lap LTi Printing 200 at the 2-mile D-shaped oval.

• Catch Grant at Bristol...Enfinger, along with his ThorSport Racing teammates, will participate in the NCWTS autograph session on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 1:00-1:45 p.m. ET at BMS.

Enfinger's 2017 NCWTS Stats:

• Starts: 13

• Wins: 0

• Poles: 0

• Laps Completed: 1858 of 1968 (94.4%)

• Laps Led: 23

• Top-5 Finishes: 5

• Top-10 Finishes: 8

• Best Start: 5th (Texas)

• Best Finish: 3rd (Dover & Texas)

Enfinger's Career NCWTS stats:

• Starts: 27, since 2010

• First Start: Talladega (2010)

• First Full-time Season: 2017

• Poles: 1 (Daytona, 2016)

• Wins: 1 (Talladega, 2016)

• Top-5 Finishes: 7

• Top-10 Finishes: 13

• Laps Completed: 3,513

• Laps Led: 73

• Avg. Start: 12.2

• Avg. Finish: 12.2

Bristol Stages:

Stage 1 - 55 laps (concludes at lap 55)

Stage 2 - 55 laps (concludes at lap 110)

Stage 3 - 90 laps (concludes at lap 200)



Broadcast Schedule - Bristol:

Wednesday, Aug. 16

• 9:00-9:55 a.m. ET - Practice (FS1)

• 11:00-11:55 a.m. ET - Final Practice (FS1)

• 4:30 p.m. ET - Qualifying (Starts on FS2, switches to FS1)

• 8:00 p.m. ET - NCWTS Setup Show (FS1)

• 8:30 p.m. ET - UNOH 200 (FS1)

Race Information:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1

Track: .533-mile oval

Distance: 200 Laps/106.6 miles

Social: @BMSupdates #UNOH200



