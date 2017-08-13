2017 Bristol: Cody Coughlin NASCAR Truck Race Preview

Team Stats:

Driver Point Standings: 13th

Owner Point Standings: 15th

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender

2017 Stage Wins: 0

2017 Stage Bonus Points: 1

2017 Playoff Points: 0



Chatting with Cody Coughlin:

"I'm really looking forward to Bristol. It's a high-banked, short track, and I love racing those kinds of tracks. I've tested at Bristol before, but never raced there. I'm really looking forward to racing under the lights there on Wednesday night."



News & Notes:

• Chassis Chatter... The No. 13 ThorSport Racing (TSR) team will unload chassis No. 36 for Wednesday night's UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). This is the same chassis the Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender piloted to a 12th-place finish at Iowa Speedway earlier this season.

• Thunder Valley Stats... Although Cody Coughlin will be making his 26th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start on Wednesday night, the RIDE TV driver will be making his track debut in "Thunder Valley."

• Chasing Rookie of the Year... Coughlin, who finished 21st, due to a late-race accident, in the series' last stop at Michigan International Speedway, is currently seventh in the 2017 Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle, after 13 of 23 races.

• Truck Series Stats... Coughlin has made 25 NCWTS starts since 2015, with a career-best start of seventh at Talladega (Al.) Superspeedway (2016), and a career-best finish of eighth at Pocono Raceway (2017).

• Rearview Mirror - Michigan... Starting 15th in the 100-lap event, Coughlin finished 13th in Stage 1, 14th in Stage 2, and 21st in the LTi Printing 200 on Saturday, due to a lap 66 accident, on the frontstretch.

• Catch Cody at Bristol... Coughlin, along with his ThorSport Racing teammates, will participate in the NCWTS autograph session on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from1:00-1:45 p.m. ET at BMS.

Bristol Stages:

Stage 1 - 55 laps (concludes at lap 55)

Stage 2 - 55 laps (concludes at lap 110)

Stage 3 - 90 laps (concludes at lap 200)



Broadcast Schedule - Bristol:

Wednesday, Aug. 16

• 9:00-9:55 a.m. ET - Practice (FS1)

• 11:00-11:55 a.m. ET - Final Practice (FS1)

• 4:30 p.m. ET - Qualifying (Starts on FS2, switches to FS1)

• 8:00 p.m. ET - NCWTS Setup Show (FS1)

• 8:30 p.m. ET - UNOH 200 (FS1)

Race Information:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1

Track: .533-mile oval

Distance: 200 Laps/106.6 miles

Social: @BMSupdates #UNOH200



