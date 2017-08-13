2017 Michigan II: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

Richard Childress Racing's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history at Bristol Motor Speedway ... In 164 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing boasts nine wins - seven with Dale Earnhardt, one with Kevin Harvick and one with Jeff Burton - three pole awards, 34 top-five and 67 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C.-based organization has led 3,678 laps at the "World's Fastest Half-Mile."



RCR in the MENCS ... In 2,807 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards,107 wins, 483 top-five finishes and 1,044 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.1. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, '87, '90, '91, '93 and '94, six NASCAR XFINITY Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR's three national series.



Catch the Action ... The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to be televised live on Saturday, August 19 on NBC beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.



This Week's Dow Energy & Water Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway ... In seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, Dillon posted his best finish of fourth in August 2016.



Meet Dillon ... Dillon is scheduled to participate in a Q&A session on the Team Chevy Stage in the Fan Midway at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET.



AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

Any difference at Bristol Motor Speedway when you race at night versus racing during the day, other than just the general atmosphere of the place?

"There's quite a bit of difference at Bristol Motor Speedway from the day time to the night. You gain grip and things happen a little bit differently. In the past, I feel like I've run better in the second race than I have during the first race. I don't really know why. We'll be working on our cars to make sure we've gotten better since the first race and see what we can do. I think we had a decent run at Bristol Motor Speedway in the first race. We were 13th or so. We were really good last year in the fall at Bristol Motor Speedway. We finished third or fourth so hopefully we can turn around and have another good run at Bristol. It's one of my favorite tracks."



This Week's Knauf / Menards Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway ... Menard has competed in 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events at Bristol Motor Speedway since his first start in 2007. He has one top-five and six top-10 finishes at the half-mile track, with 104 laps led and 99.3 percent of laps completed.



PAUL MENARD QUOTE:

How different is the racing under the lights at Bristol compared to the day race early in the year?

"The night race always seems to bring out something special at Bristol. We're later in the season, the summer stretch is winding down, the fans are always pumped up and the drivers seem to get more aggressive under the lights. We'll see how the surface reacts to the VHT at night. It should give us a few options, but we'll have to keep up with it all weekend and hopefully have a strong run for Knauf."



This Week's Caterpillar Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway ... Newman will make his 572nd Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when the Series returns to the "World's Fastest Half-Mile" on the circuit. In 31 MENCS events at Bristol Motor Speedway, Newman owns three pole awards including the spring races in 2003 and 2004 as well as the fall event in 2011. He has earned two top-five and 16 top-10 finishes. His best result of second place came on August 28, 2004. The South Bend, Indiana, native has an average start of 11.3 and average finish of 16.3. He's led a total of 121 laps in competition. In the XFINITY Series, he owns one pole (fall 2006) and a 2005 victory in the fall race.



RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES:

They call Bristol the "World's Fastest Half-Mile." Do you find it to be one of the most intimidating short tracks around?

"It's definitely one of the tracks I look forward to going to. It's special, but not the most intimidating? The most intimidating short track I've ever raced on is my home track, Winchester Speedway in Winchester, Indiana. It was a half-mile, true 30 degrees of banking. We turned 14-and-a-half second laps in a midget. Bristol is also fast, no doubt about it. It's a lot of fun to drive. It's where I got the nickname, Rocketman."



What is the key to getting around Bristol Motor Speedway?

"A lot of it has to do with keeping up with the demands of a 500-lap race. It doesn't take much to get behind at Bristol and when you do, it's tough to recover. It's a place where you need to know when to give and take at the appropriate times. If you make a mistake, more than likely, it will make more of an impact resulting in a pretty banged up car, a significant loss of track position or even a lap. One bad run can change your entire race."



Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Bristol Motor Speedway ... In 89 Series starts at the half-mile bullring, RCR has captured eight victories with drivers Kevin Harvick (2000, 2001, 2003 and 2005), Jeff Green (2002), Clint Bowyer (2008), Elliott Sadler (2012), and Austin Dillon (2016). RCR has accumulated five pole awards, 32 top-five finishes, 53 top-10 finishes, led 1,795 laps and averages a starting position of 9.4 and finishing position of 11.5. The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has completed 22,950 laps of the 23,791 (96.5 percent) that they have competed.



Mid-Ohio Review ... Daniel Hemric was the highest RCR finisher in second, Brendan Gaughan seventh, Brandon Jones 14th, Scott Lagasse, Jr. 22nd and Ben Kennedy 26th, respectively, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



The Points ... All three RCR XFINITY Series full-time drivers remain in the top 20 of the driver point standings as the series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the 22nd event of the season. Daniel Hemric is currently fifth, Brendan Gaughan is 11th and Brandon Jones is 16th. The No. 2 RCR team is eighth in the owner point standings, while the No. 3 RCR team is ninth. Daniel Hemric is currently second in the XFINITY Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year point standings.



Catch the Action ... Coverage of this week's Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on Friday, Aug. 18, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. It will also be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90.



This Week's Rheem Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway ... In eight NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, Austin Dillon has one win (August 2016) among four top-five and four top-10 finishes.



By the Numbers ... According the NASCAR's Loop Data Statistics, Dillon ranks fourth in the Closers category in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Bristol Motor Speedway.



AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

Bristol Motor Speedway starts a string of double-duty races for you on the NASCAR XFINITY Series side. Some people believe those cars are so different that you can't learn anything, but others believe that you really can learn a lot that will transfer to Sunday. How about you?

"When you go to these short tracks I think it's really a quality investment to spend your time in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. There's a lot that you can learn, especially as it relates to tire fall off and different things like that. I look forward to the second half of the season and the NASCAR XFINITY Series races that I will be running. I think it will help prepare me for the Cup side."



This Week's Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway ... After coming up just short of a top-five finish earlier this year at Bristol Motor Speedway, Ty Dillon will return to the half-mile track this weekend in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. In his eight previous NXS starts, Dillon has only finished outside of the top 10 once because of a wreck in the closing laps while contending for the win. He tied his best finish of fourth place in 2014 and 2015. Dillon will also make his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at the track on Saturday night for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.



Meet Dillon ... Dillon will make two appearances in the fan midway on Sunday morning to meet and greet fans. At 4:25 p.m. ET, Dillon will be at the Team Chevy stage for a Q&A. He will then head over to the Bass Pro Shops stage at 4:45 p.m. ET to answer more fan questions.



TY DILLON QUOTES:

Other than the atmosphere, does Bristol race any differently at night than it does during the day?

"I think there's a little more grip and it's a little faster during the night races. But, the racing is still similar. It's all about the same during the night and day. I love racing at Bristol. I've raced well there, and it's become one of my better tracks over the years. I can't wait to get back their under the lights."



Where do you stand on how all of the track treatments are shaking out at Bristol?

"It seems like every time we go back they are doing something different to the track, but this second Bristol race of the season will be just like the first. So I'm looking forward to going back with a little consistency. But, no matter what they've done to the racetrack, we've always had a good race for the fans to enjoy. Friday and Saturday night should be no different this time around, and I'm excited to get on track."



This Week's Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet Camaro at Bristol Motor Speedway ... Hemric will be making his second NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Food City 300 this weekend. Earlier this year, the 2017 XFINITY Series Rookie of the Year contender led eight laps, won Stage 2, finished fifth and earned the XFINITY Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus in his first Bristol start.



Parade of Power ... The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native will help kick off the Charlotte Motor Speedway Parade of Power on Wednesday, Aug. 16, starting at noon ET. Hemric will drive the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro pace car from Concord Mills Mall to Charlotte Motor Speedway, take part in a question-and-answer session at the CMS Avenue of the Flag, and sign autographs at the track ticket office.



In the Booth ... Hemric will be in the Motor Racing Network broadcast booth for Wednesday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, starting at 8 p.m. ET.



Meet the Driver ... Hemric will be making an appearance at the Speedway Children's Charity Auction on Thursday, Aug. 17, starting at 6 p.m. ET at the Bruton Smith Building at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he will help auction off an item. Hemric will also join RCR XFINITY Series teammates Brandon Jones and Brendan Gaughan at Team Chevy Stage for a question-and-answer session and autographs on Friday, Aug. 18, starting at 2:45 p.m. ET.



Meet the Press ... Hemric will meet with the NASCAR media as part of an XFINITY Series driver panel on Thursday, Aug. 17, starting at 12:15 p.m. ET. The media availability will be streamed live on NASCAR.com/presspass.



Rearview Mirror: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course ... In just his second road course start, Hemric was a serious contender for the win at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and ended the day in the runner-up position. The second-place finish was the best finish of Hemric's young XFINITY Series career and his third top-five finish of his rookie season.



DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

Last time you were at Bristol Motor Speedway you won the Dash 4 Cash and earned a top-five finish. How excited are you to get back to Bristol and what will it take to turn that top-five into a win?

"The last time we were at Bristol we had a strong day, but we still came up short on the ultimate goal of winning the race. We took a big stride in the right direction for our short-track program and as a company as a whole. We have excelled on the shorter, high-banked tracks since that day. It also gave us a good direction on where we need to be heading back there this weekend. Crew chief Danny Stockman has done a great job adapting to what I need in a race car. He's been able to give me close to what I need when we've unloaded the last couple of weeks. I look forward to going to Bristol with the Blue Gate Bank Chevy and hopefully have an opportunity to best our finish in the spring by a couple of spots and contend for a win. We've been solidly running inside the top five and top 10, and when you do that you put yourself in a position to win races. Hopefully we can do that and put ourselves in that position to grab a win."



The XFINITY Series playoffs are coming up in a few weeks. How close are you and Danny Stockman looking ahead to the playoffs or are you focused on taking things week-to-week?

"Danny Stockman and I have sat down once or twice every week for the last four or five weeks in preparation for the playoffs. We look at what our flaws are, what our strengths are, and how we can turn our flaws into big gains as we move into the playoffs. We're trying to look a couple of months out, and that's what we've been focused on the last couple of weeks. We're trying to focus on that moment and that moment is getting closer. Hopefully we've been able to focus in on what we need to do better and what our strengths are as a group and we can hit on what we need to when the time comes."



This Week's Ohio Logistics Chevrolet Camaro at Bristol Motor Speedway ... With 11 total starts at Bristol Motor Speedway across his NASCAR career, Brandon Jones is looking to use his experience to his advantage this weekend at the "World's Fastest Half-Mile." Jones has four previous NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at "The Last Great Colosseum," recording one top-10 finish of ninth place in 2016. Jones also has four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts and two top-10 finishes, as well as three NASCAR K&N Pro Series East starts and two top-10 finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 20-year-old driver has also completed 2,239 laps of the 2,294 competed (97.6 percent) at the short track.



Meet Brandon Jones ... Fans can meet Brandon Jones, along with RCR teammates Brendan Gaughan and Daniel Hemric, at the Team Chevy stage located in Bristol Motor Speedway's Fan Zone beginning at 2:45 p.m. local time on Friday, August 18.



BRANDON JONES QUOTE:

By the numbers, Bristol Motor Speedway is one of your best tracks. What are some of the challenges of racing at Bristol?

"There is usually a lot of competition at Bristol Motor Speedway with many Cup drivers wanting to come down and race with us. That's a challenge in itself with just the number of cars out on such a tight track. I feel like I do well at Bristol though because of all my experience racing there. It's a track I've grown up at with all the different series I've raced in there. I've done races in both the Camping World Truck Series and K&N Pro Series East there, which definitely helps every time we return. It's still a tricky place though. We're bunched up in traffic all the time out there, but you're still constantly trying to set up passes and complete them while you're surrounded out there. It's a fun challenge and unlike any other track we visit."



This Week's South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway ... Brendan Gaughan has 12 previous NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, recording one pole award, one top-five and five top-10 finishes. His best finish of fifth came in August 2016. Gaughan also has three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts and eight NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the "World's Fastest Half-Mile," during which he collected three top-five finishes.



Meet Gaughan ... Fans can meet Gaughan during a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage located at Bristol Motor Speedway's Fan Zone with his RCR teammates Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones beginning at 2:45 p.m. local time on Friday, August 18.



BRENDAN GAUGHAN QUOTES:

Does racing under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway make it any different than racing there during the day?

"Not to me. Bristol will always be Bristol, no matter what time of day we are racing. I do think it looks way cooler when we race under the lights there. It's just an awesome event for fans to see with all the sparks and flames coming out of the cars at night. There's nothing quite like racing at The Colosseum for their fall night race. I'm looking forward to getting back there this weekend. We had a strong run in our No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet in the spring, but unfortunately didn't get the finish we should have due to contact from another competitor. I'm excited to return and get a shot at getting my team the finish we deserved."



