• Marco Andretti is just three laps shy of leading 1,000 laps during his Verizon IndyCar Series career. This weekend serves as a "home race" for the Nazareth, Pennsylvania-native.



• The No. 26 car of Takuma Sato will wear Expedite Home Loans branding, a division of Ruoff Home mortgage who dressed his car for the Indianapolis 500 and again at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

• Alexander Rossi seeks redemption from last year's race where he led four laps before making contact with Charlie Kimball on pit lane which sent him airborne.

• The ABC Supply 500 of 2015 was the last time Ryan Hunter-Reay took the top step of the podium, the American finished third at Pocono in 2016.

No. 26 Expedite Home Loans Honda



“Pocono Raceway is truly one of my favorite tracks. The venue is set up in a great natural environment that I always enjoy and the track is very challenging. The characteristic of this 'Tricky Triangle' is so much fun that every corner is totally different. The sensation of speed going into high-banked Turn 1 is very impressive and the balance of the car shifts, particularly Turn 3, quite neutral as it will gets much less banking, is very, very challenging. It is followed by a long straight which give us a great overtaking opportunity too, so the race here is always exciting. We have been ultra competitive on the superspeedway and I’m looking forward to have an another super weekend in the Expedite Home Loans car.”

Current Points Standings: 7 (381 pts.)



Pocono IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 4 Best Start: 3 (2016) Best Finish: 6 (2015)



No. 98 Andretti Autosport / Curb Honda



“Pocono is one of my favorite tracks on the calendar and it is a special one with the whole Andretti family being from the area. We have some unfinished business to take care of this weekend from last year when our day ended prematurely after we felt like we had a car to win. This team always has something special for the superspeedways and since it is our last one of the year, we want to make sure to close this portion of the schedule out with a win for the 98 team.”

Current Points Standings: 8 (358 pts.)



Pocono IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 1 Best Start: 7 (2016) Best Finish: 20(2016)



No. 28 DHL Honda



“I’ve really been looking forward to getting back to Pocono. There’s no doubt the DHL Honda has been very strong here the past few years. Last year’s unfortunate electrical issue that occurred while leading sent us to the back of the field, yet we were still able to come all the way back through the field to finish third. As a team, we feel like we have a few things to accomplish at Pocono. Certainly, one of our best chances at a victory over the past year slipped away, so we’re looking for redemption.”

Current Points Standings: 12 (297 pts.)



Pocono IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 4 Best Start: 2 (2013) Best Finish: 1 (2015)



No. 27 United Fiber & Data Honda



“Pocono is an important race to me as it is a home race and I will have a lot of family and friends at the track cheering us on. UFD is also based nearby and it would be great to have a good result for Bill [Hynes], Chad [Taylor] and the whole UFD family. We’ve sat on the pole at Pocono but not on the podium, so I can’t help but feel like I have unfinished business in Long Pond.”

Current Points Standings: 13 (286 pts.)



Pocono IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 4 Best Start: 1 (2013) Best Finish: 9 (2014)



