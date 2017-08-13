2017 Bristol: Ryan Reed NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

ADVANCE NOTES



Reed at Bristol Motor Speedway

Reed has competed at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) eight times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.



Bristol – April 2017

Ryan Reed blew a right-front tire in his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang Saturday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway, ending his day early. Reed took the green flag from the rear of the pack due to a penalty in pre-race technical inspection, but was making progress working his way through the field when the right-front tire blew on lap 79, resulting in a 38th-place finish.



One Year Ago at Bristol

Reed finished 21st in his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang after an issue with the right-front wheel forced an unscheduled green-flag pit stop while the team was running 12th.



Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive



Reed on Bristol

“This race last year was probably the best I’ve been in my career at Bristol, but we got caught up in a wreck. We bring decent racecars to Bristol, but I just don’t quite get it done as a driver and I’ve spent a lot of time working on getting better so hopefully this time around we can get a solid finish.”





