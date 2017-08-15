|
2017 Bristol: Ross Chastain NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview
Ross Chastain returns this week to a track where he has had success - Bristol Motor Speedway.
Chastain will drive the Flex Seal No. 4 Chevrolet in Friday night’s Food City 300 Xfinity Series race.
Chastain has raced in five Xfinity and two Camping World Truck Series races at BMS. In 2012, he finished third in a Truck race.
"I feel like I know that track better than almost any other," Chastain said. "Even those it’s changed over the years and they keep messing with the surface, the fast way around is the fast way around. I think we’ll be in good shape Friday night."
A blown tire left Chastain with a 31st-place finish in the spring race at Bristol.
Practice for the 300-lap race is scheduled at 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday. Qualifying is set for 3:40 p.m. Friday, with the race to follow at 7:30.
