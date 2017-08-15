2017 Bristol II: Ryan Blaney NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

2017 Bristol II: Ryan Blaney NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview



Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team are out to answer a question this Saturday during the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. What can the Wood Brothers’ iconic No. 21 Ford Fusion do at Bristol with power steering?



Back in April, while running third a little more than 70 laps into the 500-lap event, Blaney’s power steering inexplicably failed leaving him to muscle his race car around the Last Coliseum the rest of the way to a 33rd-place finish.



Blaney comes to Bristol assured of his place in the NASCAR Playoffs with three races remaining in the regular season and three places for new winners remaining in the top 16. He is currently eighth in the playoff standings.



RYAN BLANEY



On Bristol Motor Speedway:

“Bristol is one of my favorite race tracks. I enjoyed going there as a kid to watch my dad. Hopefully we can put a good run together. We always seem to have fast cars at Bristol the last couple of years and haven’t been able to finish where we deserve. We always get caught up in incidents or in the wrong lane. I think what they’ve done to the surface has helped that race. You can be more versatile and run different lines. It would be nice to run well for the Wood Brothers.”



RYAN BLANEY BRISTOL FAST FACTS:



• Is currently ninth in 2017 NASCAR Playoff standings

• Started sixth and finished 33rd in April

• Started 18th and fourth and finished 11th and 35th in 2016



WOOD BROTHERS BRISTOL FAST FACTS:



• This will be the 70th Bristol start for Wood Brothers Racing

• Last win in spring 2001 with Elliott Sadler

• 10 top fives, 24 top 10s.

• 863 laps led



CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS



On Bristol Motor Speedway:



"We were fast at Bristol back in April. We qualified sixth but lost our power steering early on which made things difficult for Ryan. This week, I expect us to be fast again, like we've been all season. The traction compound used on the track has created more room to race and we fully expect to take advantage of that this weekend and give the Motorcraft/Quick Lane and Wood Brothers fans something to cheer about."



WEEKEND SCHEDULE ON NBC, NBCSN, NBC Sports App (All times Eastern)



Friday: Aug. 18, 10-11:25 a.m. – Practice, NBC Sports App

Aug. 18, 12:30-1:55 – Final Practice, NBCSN

Aug. 18, 5:45 p.m. – Qualifying, NBCSN

Saturday: Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m. – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, NBCSN



