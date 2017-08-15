2017 Bristol II: Roush Fenway NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

Roush Fenway Racing rolls through the Cumberland Gap to Johnson City, Tenn. for the second time in 2017 as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) returns to the Bristol Motor Speedway, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane 18 times across NASCAR’s three major touring series.



MENCS

Bristol

Sat. 8/19/17 - 7:30 PM ET

NBC, PRN, Sirius 90



Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Ford EcoBoost Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion



NASCAR XFINITY Series

Bristol

Fri. 8/18/17 - 7:30 PM ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90



Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang



Strength and Honor

Roush Fenway has called victory lane at Bristol home in all three of NASCAR’s major divisions, including 11 MENCS wins. In addition, the organization has five wins at Bristol in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) and two wins in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).



Runner Up

Roush Fenway’s history at Bristol began on April 10, 1988 with the No. 6 MENCS Ford earning a second-place finish. Since that time, in addition to the organization’s 11 MENCS wins at the track, Roush Fenway Fords have finished second at Bristol on 15 occasions (7 MENCS, 4 NXS, 4 NCWTS).



One-Two Punch

Roush Fenway’s most recent victory at Bristol came after sweeping the top two positions in the March 2014 event with former driver Carl Edwards taking the victory and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. coming home in second. Edwards led the final 78 laps of the event to earn the victory.



Saturday Night’s Main Event

Roush Fenway has gone to victory lane seven times in the famed Night Race in Bristol, including earning four consecutive victories from 2005-2008 with former drivers Matt Kenseth (2005, 2006) and Edwards (2007, 2008). Former driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin scored the organization’s first win in the Night Race in 1993.



10 Years and Going at “Thunder Valley”

Roush Fenway’s history at Bristol has been that of hot streaks, including trips to victory lane in 10 of the last 16 seasons at the famed short track. Roush Fenway swept the track in 2003 and put a MENCS car in victory lane at least once in every season from 2002-2008.



Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 201 MENCS races at Bristol, recording a total of 11 victories, 49 top-five finishes, 84 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15.8 and has led 3,396 laps.



Thunder Rolls

Roush Fenway has earned five victories, 23 top-five finishes, 37 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 15.1 in 93 starts at Bristol in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Former Roush Fenway driver David Ragan earned the organization’s most recent XFINITY victory at the .533-mile short track in the Aug. 2009 event.



Roush Fenway Bristol Wins

1993-2 Martin Cup

1998-2 Martin Cup

2002-1 Busch Cup

2003-1 Busch Cup

2003-2 Busch Cup

2004-1 Busch Cup

2005-2 Kenseth Cup

2006-2 Kenseth Cup

2007-2 Edwards Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2014 -1 Edwards Cup

1996-1 Martin NXS

1997-1 Burton NXS

2006-2 Kenseth NXS

2007-1 Edwards NXS

2009-2 Ragan NXS

2004 Edwards Truck

2006 Martin Truck



Roush Fenway at Bristol Motor Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 201 11 49 84 11 95241 3396 18.2 15.8 50762.9

NXS 93 5 23 37 4 23338 1653 13 15.1 12438.9

TRUCK 23 2 4 9 3 4097 318 12.6 14.5 2183.6

317 18 76 130 18 122676 5367 14.6 15.1 65385.4



