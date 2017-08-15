F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Bristol: Jeb Burton NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview
Posted by: newsla on Aug 17, 2017 - 06:58 AM
NASCAR News
2017 Bristol: Jeb Burton NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview


Jeb Burton
Team: No. 24 WBWF/State Water Heaters Toyota
Crew Chief: Clinton Cram
Team Owner: James Whitener
Twitter: @JebBurtonRacing and @JGLRacingc

 
Food City 300 - Friday August 18th at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN), Sirius/XM Radio Channel 90

Burton at Bristol Motor Speedway:
Jeb will be making his third career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway to go along with two previous starts in the Camping World Truck Series and one in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Burton has had good success at the Tennessee track including 11th place finishes in both XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series events.

Jeb's Thoughts on Bristol Motor Speedway:
"I am looking forward to getting to Bristol this weekend. I am very happy to be able to display my dad's foundation (Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation) on the hood along with Rocky Ridge. Of course, it is always special to carry the State Water Heaters and Estes on this No. 24 Toyota. This is my last scheduled race with JGL Racing this season and hopefully we can put together a top finish."

"We had some bad luck in the spring race but hopefully this time under the lights our luck is better and we put on a good show with our No. 24 Toyota."

