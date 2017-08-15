|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Bristol: Dakoda Armstrong NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview
Dakoda Armstrong
Team: No. 28 WinField United Toyota
Crew Chief: Steve Gray
Team Owner: James Whitener
Twitter: @DakodaArmstrong and @JGLRacing
Food City 300 - Friday August 18th at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network
Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN), Sirius/XM Radio Channel 90
|
|
Armstrong at Bristol:
Dakoda will be making his eighth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway to go along with two prior starts in the Camping World Truck Series. He has a best XFINITY Series finish of 18th at the track known as "The World's Fastest Half Mile".
Dakoda finished 19th in his No. 28 Toyota in the event earlier this season at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Dakoda's Thoughts on Bristol:
"Bristol is a challenging track and one that I have struggled on in the past. However, the last two times there have been better for me and I look to continue to improve this weekend. Track position is very crucial at Bristol so it will be important for us to make the most of our practice time on Thursday and get in a good qualifying effort on Friday."
"We are coming off a solid top-10 finish last week at Mid-Ohio which was good for us in the playoff points battle. My guys continue to work hard and give me a strong No. 28 WinField United Toyota each and every week."
Mid-Ohio Rewind:
Dakoda Armstrong has his sights set on putting his No. 28 JGL Racing team in the season ending playoffs and no time is more crucial than the present. The New Castle, Indiana stepped up his road racing skills and steered his No. 28 WinField United Toyota to a 10th place finish in the running of the Mid-Ohio Challenge at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
2017 Stats:
Starts: 21
Avg. Starting Position: 23.1
Avg. Finishing Position: 17.2
Best Finish: 3rd (Daytona - June)
Points Standing: 9th
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|