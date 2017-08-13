Federal Oil And Navarro To Continue With Gresini In 2018

Posted by: newsla on Aug 17, 2017 - 07:04 AM



Federal Oil continues its involvement in the middleweight class of MotoGP in 2018 as title sponsor of the Gresini Moto2 Team, a role the company has enjoyed since 2012.



A giant in the motorbike lubricants industry in Indonesia, Federal Oil will continue to have its colours and logo displayed on the bike of Team Gresini Moto2. This will form an integral part of a sponsorship program aiming to promote the Federal Oil brand as well as engaging fans, customers and dealers through the activities offered by the powerful Gresini’s marketing platform.



The deal came along with the confirmation of Jorge Navarro being on board the team’s bike for 2018, after the solid showings he had in the first part of this year. The young Spaniard is building speed upon speed in his rookie Moto2 season and has already finished in the top-6 in Barcelona and the Sachsenring.



Next year, Team Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 will further raise the bar, with the aim of challenging for honours in the category.

JORGE NAVARRO – RIDER, FEDERAL OIL GRESINI Moto2



“I’m extremely happy to continue with Team Gresini Moto2 for one more year and to have Federal Oil by our side again. I feel I’m in the right place with a team that has all the tools to win and fully believes in my abilities. It will be great to build on the work we’re doing this year now that we’re getting some momentum on our side. I hope I can continue on this upward trend in the second half of the season.”



PATRICK ADHIATMADJA – P.T. FEDERAL PRESIDENT and CEO

“Together with our long standing trusted partner, Gresini Racing, we are both looking into an even more promising 2018 season. Our rider, Jorge Navarro, has been showing progressive development of his potentials this season. As such, we firmly believe that with much hope and renewed spirit, JN9 would be even more competitive and capable of fighting for the top of the table next season together with Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 team.”



FAUSTO GRESINI – TEAM MANAGER FEDERAL OIL GRESINI Moto2

“I’m delighted to continue our partnership with Federal Oil next year for what will be our seventh consecutive season. This is proof that our partnership is based on common values, professionalism and passion. The goal will be to see our bike and colours near the front of the field very soon and battling for top results. We chose to keep our trust in Jorge Navarro and Federal Oil has fully supported our choice. We are happy with his performances so far and his progress: it’s important to give some continuity to the partnership with a solid basis as part of a longer-term plan.”



PaddockTalk Perspective



