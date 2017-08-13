Dorna and ADAC agree on joint promotion of junior

Posted by: ASkyler on Aug 17, 2017 - 07:05 AM Dorna and ADAC agree on joint promotion of junior



Regulations of the NEC Moto3™ and the ETC to be brought in line, with reduced costs for participants and similar opportunities to progress



During the MotoGP™ event at the Red Bull Ring, ADAC Sports President Hermann Tomczyk and Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta agreed on even closer joint promotion of juniors. The European Talent Cup, organised by Dorna, and the Standard class of the ADAC Northern Europe Cup, will be staged according to the same regulations by 2019 at the latest. A promotion to higher classes will also become standard across the series, meaning that it will not matter to junior riders whether they line up in the ADAC Northern Europe Cup or in one of the Dorna Talent Cups - the same conditions will apply in both series. Furthermore, travel costs for North European participants will decrease, as it will be relatively unimportant in the future in which of the series the young talents compete - they will participate in the cup closest to their home.







ADAC Sports President, Hermann Tomczyk, declared: “With our new approach, we are ensuring that juniors throughout Europe can be compared to one another, as the same conditions will prevail in the series for juniors with immediate effect. I am very pleased that we and DORNA work so closely together and we can assure a pan-European standardised promotion of juniors.”



DORNA CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta, commented: “I’ve been very impressed by the ADAC’s promotion of juniors for quite some time. The ADAC Northern Europe Cup has come on very well over the past two years. We do not need competition between junior series but want to ensure that Europe’s best young talents can make it to the top by following a uniform standard route.”



Details of the joint cooperation will be worked out over the next few months. The two racing series will be brought into line with



PaddockTalk Perspective



