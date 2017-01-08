Dale Coyne Racing driver Sebastien Bourdais cleared to resume racing activities

Verizon IndyCar Series driver Sebastien Bourdais has been cleared to resume driving by Dr. Geoffrey Billows, INDYCAR medical director, following his recovery from injuries sustained in a crash during Indianapolis 500 qualifications.



Billows said the 38-year-old Frenchman was evaluated by INDYCAR orthopedic consultant Dr. Kevin Scheid on Tuesday and was given clearance to fully return to racing activities.







Bourdais was involved in a frightening crash during an Indianapolis 500 qualifying attempt on May 20. The crash left the four-time Indy car champion with fractures in his hip and pelvis. He returned to a car for a medical evaluation test at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 31.



