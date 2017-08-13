Roush Fenway to Honor Ford Motor Company's Tim Duerr at Bristol

Roush Fenway Racing will honor long-time Ford employee Tim Duerr this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, with Trevor Bayne piloting the No. 6 Tim Duerr EcoBoost Ford Fusion at the driver’s home track of Bristol Motor Speedway. Duerr has worked at Ford Motor Company for over 40 years.



“We are happy that we can recognize Tim for his service to Ford Motor Company and for his invaluable contributions to all the Ford teams,” said team owner Jack Roush. “It’s really a small gesture when you consider Tim’s contributions to Ford, our race teams and the sport of NASCAR.”



Duerr joined Ford Motor Company in 1977, and has spent the last 12 years with Ford Performance where he has played an integral role in the manufacturer’s NASCAR racing program.



“I’m really touched that Roush Fenway would do that,” said Duerr. “I’ve had the pleasure to work in a job here at Ford Motor Company that has been very rewarding. It has been an honor to work with Jack Roush and all the people at Roush Fenway over the years, and it’s those types of relationships that I treasure the most.”







