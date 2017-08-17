Chris Buescher Signs Multi-Year Contract with JTG Daugherty Racing

JTG Daugherty Racing announced today NASCAR driver Chris Buescher will continue to pilot the No. 37 Chevrolet at the top level of the sport, signing a multi-year contract with the team.



“I’m happy to continue driving for JTG Daugherty Racing,” Buescher said. “I can’t thank Tad, Jodi, Gordon, and Brad enough for the opportunity to join this team. We built our team from the ground up this season, and I’m really thankful to be able to continue that in the 2018 season and beyond. We have so many great partners on board, and I’m really looking forward to building upon that.”



Buescher came on the scene in the ARCA Racing Series in 2009, after being signed as a development driver with Roush Fenway Racing. He competed in the ARCA Racing Series for five years, winning the ARCA Championship in 2012 and making the jump to the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 2014.



In the NASCAR XFINITY Series, Buescher won his first race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in his first full-time season. He also racked up five top-five finishes and 14 top-10 finishes that year. In 2015, Buescher earned two wins, 11 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes en route to becoming the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship.



Buescher continued building upon his impressive statistics when he began racing full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and won his first race at Pocono Raceway (8/1/16). To date, Buescher has one win, two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes in 65 starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.



“Chris has been a great addition to the JTG Daugherty Racing family,” team owner Tad Geschickter said. “We’re extremely proud of what he has accomplished this year and we’ve learned a lot from him and the No. 37 team. We’ve got some of the best brands in the business supporting us and you couldn’t ask for more. We’re truly blessed and really excited for the future with Chris in the No. 37.”



Buescher is fresh off his top finish of the 2017 season, finishing sixth at Michigan International Speedway last weekend. He will drive the No. 37 BUSH’S Grillin’ Beans Chevrolet this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night, in a race where he finished fifth in the summer last year. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN, PRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.





