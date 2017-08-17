2017 Bristol: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap

Posted by: newsla on Aug 19, 2017 - 06:40 AM 2017 Bristol: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap



Defending Bristol Motor Speedway Race Winner Austin Dillon Earns Top-10 Finish in Rheem Chevrolet



"We were a little slow to take off but once we got going, the Rheem Chevrolet was really fast tonight. We fell behind a little bit with a loose wheel and didn't have a set of tires at the end of the race. It's just racing. That happens. We'll be back strong in the Cup car tomorrow."



- Austin Dillon



Ty Dillon Leads the RCR Teams with a Top-Five Finish in the Bass Pro Shops / NRA Museum Chevrolet at Bristol



"This was a solid night for our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / NRA Museum Chevrolet team that we needed. I put us behind a bit during the first stage break with a speeding penalty, but I fought hard to get back through the field. My spotter gave me great information to slice and dice my way through the lapped traffic. We finally hit our stride in the last stage and got as high as second. I wish we had more time to race with those guys a little more. We were starting to run them down right before that last caution. I maybe could have gotten further up there if it had gone green, but it was still a good night for our team. We'll take the top-five finish."



- Ty Dillon



Daniel Hemric Earns 10th Top-10 Finish of 2017 in Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway



"All of the weather throughout the weekend probably put a damper on the weekend. I felt like in practice we had a really solid Blue Gate Bank Chevy. All the rubber getting washed away earlier in the day made us get loose in qualifying and put us back in traffic to start the race. I just tried to fight all night and we constantly made gains. We had great pit stops all night. We had a good strategy, but once we got to about fifth that was all we could do. In the end, I probably ran the tires off of it. I didn't need that last caution to come out. I lost two spots restarting on the bottom. Regardless, it was still a good day for us."



- Daniel Hemric



Brandon Jones Finishes 20th at Bristol Motor Speedway After Receiving Stage Two Damage



"We had a really strong qualifying effort for the No. 33 Ohio Logistics Chevrolet but started the race with no grip in the center. Once Stage Two started, I got loose and lost it off of Turn 4 and we got some front-end damage. We fought from there to get back on the lead lap. We were hoping for cautions to fall in our favor to make a few handling adjustments. Unfortunately, one little screw up cost us a good day."



- Brandon Jones



Rough Night in Thunder Valley for Brendan Gaughan Results in 30th-Place Finish for the South Point Hotel & Casino Team



"I just love this place, especially under the lights. I'm bummed and ticked off about tonight. This team gave me a fast car that got us a top-10 qualifying spot. We lost some valuable track position with a speeding penalty, and that one was on me. I hate it. Then we had to come in with 30 laps remaining in Stage 2 for an unscheduled stop for a loose wheel. It put us two laps down. Then it appears a driver was having a tough time, and we got the short end of it two times by cutting down our tire and then wrecking. Looking at the big picture, this race has put us on the bubble, 43 points to the plus side for the Playoffs. Fortunately next week's race is the one I have been looking forward to. What we lost tonight, we can easily gain back at Road America. I plan to win that thing."



- Brendan Gaughan



PaddockTalk Perspective



