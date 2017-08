2017 Bristol: Ford NASCAR Xfinity Race Quotes

Posted by: ASkyler on Aug 19, 2017 - 06:52 AM 2017 Bristol: Ford NASCAR Xfinity Race Quotes



ARIC ALMIROLA No. 98 Fresh From Florida Ford Mustang I got wrecked. The 4 car just flat ran over me. I had just passed him two laps before that and drove away from him and then he caught the 5 car and the 5 car locked up his left-front tire and I checked up for him and the 4 car just ran me over. IS THAT INDICATIVE OF BRISTOL OR IS IT BEYOND THAT? Its some of both.







COLE CUSTER No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang Im happy with it. I think we could have done a little bit better, but the track just changed so much. It was definitely a learning curve for me. It was a lot about restarts and who you were behind and what lane you were in, but we brought a pretty solid Haas Automation Ford Mustang. We probably should have finished fifth to seventh and I probably could have done a little bit better job, but I learned a lot for when we come back the next time. HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT YOUR TEAM AT THIS POINT IN THE SEASON? Were solid. I think just overall were solid. Today was kind of a wild card race just because of all the VHT and the way the track changed, but I think well be fast in the races coming up. Im looking forward to it.



PaddockTalk Perspective