2017 Bristol: Ford NASCAR Xfinity Race Quotes

2017 Bristol: Ford NASCAR Xfinity Race Quotes



ARIC ALMIROLA – No. 98 Fresh From Florida Ford Mustang – “I got wrecked. The 4 car just flat ran over me. I had just passed him two laps before that and drove away from him and then he caught the 5 car and the 5 car locked up his left-front tire and I checked up for him and the 4 car just ran me over.” IS THAT INDICATIVE OF BRISTOL OR IS IT BEYOND THAT? “It’s some of both.”







COLE CUSTER – No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang – “I’m happy with it. I think we could have done a little bit better, but the track just changed so much. It was definitely a learning curve for me. It was a lot about restarts and who you were behind and what lane you were in, but we brought a pretty solid Haas Automation Ford Mustang. We probably should have finished fifth to seventh and I probably could have done a little bit better job, but I learned a lot for when we come back the next time.” HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT YOUR TEAM AT THIS POINT IN THE SEASON? “We’re solid. I think just overall we’re solid. Today was kind of a wild card race just because of all the VHT and the way the track changed, but I think we’ll be fast in the races coming up. I’m looking forward to it.”



