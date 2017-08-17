|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Bristol: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Kyle Busch dominates for ninth Bristol win (Aug 19, 2017)
· Pritchett, Hight Set National Records; Gray, Arana Jr Current No1 Qualifiers At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 19, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Erik Jones wins first career pole at Bristol, by an eyelash (Aug 19, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Aug 19, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Aug 18, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Kyle Busch puts on clinic to score fifth Truck Series win (Aug 17, 2017)
· Dale Coyne Racing driver Sebastien Bourdais cleared to resume racing activities (Aug 17, 2017)
· Star Power: Team Penske, Tequila Patron ESM Announce High-Profile Driver Signings - Montoya (Aug 15, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Bristol: Harrison Rhodes NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap
Harrison Rhodes scored a 34th-place finish in Friday night’s Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
|
|
Rhodes, in the Flex Tape Chevrolet, started 35th in a competitive field of fast cars.
“It wasn’t our best night, but we hung in there,” Rhodes said. “Bristol is a tough, fast place. It’s easy to get behind, but we learned a lot and we’ll roll on from here.”
Kyle Busch won the race, and Elliott Sadler kept the point lead.
The series moves on to Road America for an Aug. 27 race. The event will be the third road-course race of the season.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|