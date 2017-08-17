2017 Bristol: Harrison Rhodes NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap

Posted by: newsla on Aug 19, 2017 - 05:56 PM 2017 Bristol: Harrison Rhodes NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap



Harrison Rhodes scored a 34th-place finish in Friday night’s Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Rhodes, in the Flex Tape Chevrolet, started 35th in a competitive field of fast cars.



“It wasn’t our best night, but we hung in there,” Rhodes said. “Bristol is a tough, fast place. It’s easy to get behind, but we learned a lot and we’ll roll on from here.”



Kyle Busch won the race, and Elliott Sadler kept the point lead.



The series moves on to Road America for an Aug. 27 race. The event will be the third road-course race of the season.





PaddockTalk Perspective



