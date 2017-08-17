|
2017 Bristol: Ross Chastain NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap
Ross Chastain advanced two spots in the Xfinity Series point standings with a 15th-place finish in Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
With the playoffs approaching, the strong run kept Chastain eligible to make the post-season. He is the first driver on the bubble, 43 points out of a qualifying spot.
Friday’s finish was Chastain’s 10th straight in the top 20. During that stretch, he has advanced from 19th to 13th in points and is at his highest point standing of the season.
“Another good run for the Flex Seal Chevrolet tonight,” Chastain said. “The car performed great. I love this track. I was able to hang with the front group most of the night.”
Kyle Busch won the race, and Elliott Sadler remained in the point lead.
The series next races Aug. 27 at Road America.
