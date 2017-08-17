F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Bristol: Garrett Smithley NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap
Posted by: newsla on Aug 19, 2017 - 05:57 PM
NASCAR News
2017 Bristol: Garrett Smithley NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap


Garrett Smithley finished 31st in Friday night’s Food City 300 Xfinity Series race after parking his No. 0 Chevrolet with suspension problems.

Smithley completed 239 of the race’s 300 laps.

 
“Not the finish we were looking for,” Smithley said. “We finally had to park the car after battling the suspension. We’ll be back stronger here next time.”

Smithley remains 22nd in Xfinity points.

Kyle Busch won the race, and Elliott Sadler kept the point lead.

The series rolls on to Road America for an Aug. 27 race.


PaddockTalk Perspective


