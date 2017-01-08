2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook

By Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service



Yessir, Dale Earnhardt Jr., gets two bags full--of fluids, that is



BRISTOL, Tenn. – Suffering from cramps in his hands and dehydration, Dale Earnhardt Jr. paid a visit to the infield care center after finishing 13th in Friday night’s 36th Annual Food City 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.



He was released shortly thereafter after receiving intravenous fluids.



With 500 laps to run in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at the .533-mile track, Earnhardt’s treatment was as much preventive as anything else.





“Last two days I lost a ton of fluids,” Earnhardt tweeted after his release from the care center. “Figured since it was free and the infield care center folks are so kind to offer, why not get 2 bags?”



Fellow driver Kenny Wallace answered that it used to be common practice for drivers to get a saline IV before a race.



“Filled up with hydration for 500 laps,” Wallace wrote.



As is usually the case, Earnhardt had a quick, witty rejoinder.

“I think I’ve gotten fluids a half dozen times,” Earnhardt tweeted. “Always makes ya feel great. I hear it works wonders on a hangover, Kenny.”



TREVOR BAYNE CAN’T WAIT FOR PEACEFUL WEEK OFF

Just how busy is a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver’s schedule? So much so that it’s hard to find even a few nights of peaceful sleep.

With the series enjoying a rare off week after Bristol, Roush Fenway Racing driver Trevor Bayne and wife Ashton are looking forward to their first real vacation in two years.

The Baynes have two children, daughter Ellie, born in December 2015, and son Levi, who arrived in June. The little ones won’t be accompanying their parents on this vacation.

“My wife and I were talking yesterday, and we realize we haven’t been on a vacation, just the two of us, since Ellie was born, so that’s been almost two years now,” Bayne said on Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway. “We’re ready to go on vacation together. Race season just gets so hectic, and our other off-weekend is Easter, so we go home and spend time with our family.

“But we’ve got a little boy and a little girl. Our little boy doesn’t sleep great, so we’re just looking forward to three nights of sleep, and that’s probably all we’ll do, but we’re going to go and leave them with our parents and have a good time.”

Bayne didn’t elaborate as to his vacation destination, but you can be sure it will be a location that offers peace and quiet.



JAMIE McMURRAY WILL USE OFF WEEK TO TRAIN FOR A MARATHON

Like many drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Jamie McMurray has taken physical fitness beyond the level of most mortals. He’s part of the growing gung-ho cycling group led by Jimmie Johnson, for whom long-distance rides after Saturday practices are commonplace.

“I don’t know that there is any direct correlation, whether you are cycling or running, to being in the car,” McMurray said. “There’s certainly a great benefit from the cardio side of riding a bike or running, and Bristol is one of those tracks that you are reminded of every time we come back here how you tend to hold your breath for numerous laps.

“It takes a little while to get relaxed enough around this place, especially running the top. Running the bottom is not near as bad as trying to get around the top of this place. Yeah, I don’t know that it correlates exactly, but certainly is nice to be in good cardio shape right now.”

The fitness bug has bitten McMurray to the extent that the driver of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet is ready to attempt his first marathon. He’ll use the upcoming off week to train and to spend time at home.

“I decided about a month or so ago that I wanted to try to do a marathon, after cycling so much in the early part of the year,” McMurray said. “(Fellow driver) Josh Wise has been helping our team out, and he has literally laid out every day between now and the day of the marathon of what I need to do.

“The fact that we are off next week, I will probably due quite a bit of running, a little bit of cycling and just kind of hang out with my family.”



