Simon Pagenaud led Team Chevy in qualifying for the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway. With an average two-lap speed of 219.395 mph/01:22.0437 total-time, the defending Verizon IndyCar Series champion will start his No. 1 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet on the outside of the front row Sunday for the 14th race of the season.



Two Chevrolet IndyCar stand-outs will start from the back of the field – both resulting from single-car on-track incidents. With less than 15 minutes remaining in the first practice session, Ed Carpenter received significant damage to his No. 20 Fuzzy’s Ultra Premium Vodka Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet after making heavy contact with the turn three wall. Carpenter will start 22nd.



Helio Castroneves suffered a very similar fate on lap one of his qualifying effort when his No. 3 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet made hard contact with the turn one wall. Castroneves will roll off in 20th position.







Will Power qualified the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet in the fifth starting position. Gabby Chaves, No. 88 Harding Group Chevrolet, will start eighth in his third start this season.



Remainder of Team Chevy drivers qualified as follows:



Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Team Penske Chevrolet – 14th

Conor Daly, No. 4 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet – 17th

Carlos Munoz, No. 14 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet-18th

JR Hildebrand, No. 21 Fuzzy’s Ultra Premium Vodka Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet-19th



Takuma Sato (Honda) was the pole winner. Charlie Kimball (Honda) and Tony Kanaan (Honda) completed the top-five.



NBCSN will televise the 200-lap/500-mile race on the 2.5-mile tri-oval live at 2 p.m. ET Sunday. The race also will be broadcast on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com, the INDYCAR Mobile app, Sirius 212, and XM209.



DRIVER QUOTES:

SIMON PAGENAUD, NO. 1 DXC TECHNOLOGY TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 2ND: “Almost. We were just a little short. Actually, the DXC Technology Chevrolet was very enjoyable. The balance was perfect. Ben (Bretzman), my race engineer, and the whole crew have worked very hard on this car and it’s great when that pays off. Starting position here isn’t quite what it is at some other places since the race is 500 miles. A lot of things can happen. But the good thing is that the car has good balance and worked well in traffic during the morning session. I think we’ll have a good car for the race. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”



WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 5TH: “Qualifying was pretty good for the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet team. We definitely were fast but a few cars definitely had a little more than us. We are going to work on the car a bit before the next practice and will spend the session trying to find more speed. “



GABBY CHAVES, NO. 88 HARDING GROUP CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 8TH: “That was good and I am certainly happy with the progress we've made. I came into this weekend with the team and we said we wanted to improve our qualifying. We've had pretty good race cars, and pretty good races. We want to be overall better. First way to do that was improve our qualifying and we did that this weekend."



JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 1 FITZGERALD GLIDER KIT TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 14TH: “We had a decent run but not what we were looking for. The No. 2 Fitzgerald Glider Kits team is going to be working hard on the car to try and gain some more speed. We’re going to try out a few things in the next practice session and see what happens.”



CONOR DALY, NO. 4 AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET, QUAIFIED 17TH: “We had a lot of understeer this morning, and now we have a lot of oversteer. I was basically driving off the right rear at the end of the last lap there in Turn 3. It was a little bit too sketchy for not a lot of speed, so we're still in the same position. The more and more laps we do here, the more and more stuff we find out about this car this car and how to run it, so we'll see. Carlos (Munoz) is really good here, which is really nice. He's had a lot of success here. I have his data to look at, for sure. I still have a lot to learn about this place myself, as well.”



CARLOS MUNOZ, NO. 14 ABC SUPPLY AJ FORY RACING, QUALIFIED 18TH: “We had a mechanical problem. The car wouldn’t downshift. For sure that cost us some time. It is what it is and we have to have a good car for the race. The race here at Pocono, I always love it. It’s one of my favorite tracks. I’ve been doing well here. You just need a good car to be in the front. It would have been nice to be good. For sure we’re going to have some work to do tomorrow.”



JR HILDEBRAND, NO. 21 FUZZY’S ULTRA PREMIUM VODKA ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 19TH : “The car was kind of leaning in the direction of being handful on the warm-up lap. I was trying to catch up to it with the tools in the car, but I got pretty close to just running out of adjustments. I just didn’t feel like I was catching up to where I needed to be to be able to put in a number. After we came through on the first lap without it seeming to improve any, I just wanted to hang on to the car. We’ve cleaned up one car today and needed to keep this one in one piece! If this had been more of a short oval qualifying session where everyone was super close, you’d stay with it.”



HELIO CASTRONEVES, NO. 3 HITACHI TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, STARTS 20TH: “That's really disappointing. The Hitachi Chevrolet was good this morning and I really thought we had a chance. Certainly it is a mistake, no question. With something like that you should know a little bit better. But I’m not worried about where you start; the good news is it’s 500 miles. Last year (Ryan) Hunter-Reay actually started last – probably where I’m going to start -- and nearly won the race. It shows that if you have good balance, which we do, have a good team and everything, we should be able to overcome this obstacle. That’s what I’m looking for.”



ED CARPENTER, NO. 20 FUZZY’S ULTRA PREMIUM VODKA ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET, STARTS 22ND: Did not attempt to qualify



INDYCAR MEDIA CONFERENCE

SATURDAY AUGUST 19, 2017

SIMON PAGENAUD

PRESS CONFERENCE



THE MODERATOR: Joined now by Simon Pagenaud. Thought we might see you in a P1 position. You were just a little bit shy.



SIMON PAGENAUD: A bit short, yeah. But it was a very good event, very good qualifying for us. The car has been strong all day. Ben, my engineer, just nailed the gearing, the balance on the car. That was the best we could do.



I'm quite satisfied. Front row start is really good, our best start here in Pocono. A 500-mile race, so a lot can happen.



Today was pretty much ego day trying to get that pole position. For us it would have been nice to get another point. But overall I think we did our best and we'll go to bed pretty satisfied with today. Tonight we're just going to work again on the racecar and try to find even more balance in it to be good in traffic.



But I was pretty satisfied already this morning.



THE MODERATOR: This track is so much about compromise. Which was your best corner, the corner you were struggling a little bit in?



SIMON PAGENAUD: Well, the car was really good. In those case, it feels comfortable, but if something goes wrong, it's uncomfortable very quick. That's how it goes on an oval when the car feels good.



I would say turn one has been a good corner all day for us. The car has been decent there, stable. Turn three has been more difficult with some gust of wind and those (indiscernible) now are starting to lose grip. When you cross the (indiscernible), it makes the rear a little edgy. Overall it was a pretty straightforward qualifying for us.



THE MODERATOR: Questions.



Q. Marco was talking about how Andretti Autosport had struggled to kind of like follow the conditions changing on the track. That being the case, how useful is this evening's session for what happens tomorrow?

SIMON PAGENAUD: Yeah, it's a good point. I mean, every car is very sensitive to temperature, especially the tarmac temperature. You see it in Indy. It's something we all struggle with, I think. The hottest days you race there, that's usually when you have the least amount of grip.



This evening's session is good so you can check your car in traffic, see how it behaves in the wake. But I think, you know, you're still going to have to think about the race and the conditions being different, what to do on the racecar to compensate for it.



Q. (No microphone.)

SIMON PAGENAUD: That's the thing. Like I said for us, turn one has not been an issue. Turn three was more difficult. Last year was the other way. And the wind was in a different direction.



That's something we definitely look at a lot.



Q. It looks like the speeds, minimal difference. Do you think overtaking could be difficult tomorrow? For the afternoon session coming up now, do you have something in the pipeline to make your car even faster?

SIMON PAGENAUD: Tomorrow, we're not going to be as fast as this because this is trim-out conditions, trying to go as fast as possible over two laps. Those are not the setups. The tires don't last in those conditions.



For the race, completely different story. You know, it's a 500-mile race. There's a lot of riding around, trying to balance your car for the end of the race. Trying to find the right level of downforce during the race is key as well. So you make a lot of adjustments, pit stops, get ready for the shootout, the last 60 laps really.



For us, that's going to be the plan. First goals were to be in the top five in qualifying. We were there. That's checked. Now we need to run around in the front all day and be there to strike at the end.



There's also the fact that we're playing for a championship here, so we have to be smart at the end.



Q. A couple road courses to go, a short oval next week, and championship contenders sprinkled all through this field. Really a roll of the dice when you have six guys within 58 points.

SIMON PAGENAUD: Yeah, the championship is a lot more exciting for you guys this year. I think it's the beauty of IndyCar. We go on superspeedway, short oval next week, then completely different in two weeks, then Sonoma, which is a beautiful venue to finish the season.



You know, that's the beauty of this racing series, which I really love, because you have to show skills in every condition, every different aspect of track. So I'm very excited about it.



If you can show strength in the last four, you deserve the championship, for sure.



Q. Can you talk a little bit about what it's like standing there on pit road, knowing you're one car away from the pole, and that guy takes it from you, what that range of emotion is like.

SIMON PAGENAUD: The word going through my mind and I'm not going to say it (laughter).



Disappointing, of course. You can taste the win, and that's what we're all about. We're racers. We want to win. I'm here to win, to be first, not to be second.



In the meantime it's a really good starting position. At the time it's like gambling. You're in the game and you feel like you could win, so it's very exciting. That's the rollercoaster of racing in your life as a racer. It's up and down, up and down your whole career. These moments are why I race. It's happiness, satisfaction of doing the job.



Q. Simon, I don't think I've ever really gotten close enough to turn one. As drivers you disappear. You're on the outside of turn one tomorrow for the start. Can you talk about whether you have a good shoot at taking the lead on the first lap. Also the tires, on this type of track surface, will they wear out? Are we going to see degradation tomorrow?

SIMON PAGENAUD: There's always some degradation, although Firestone has brought a different left rear tire, which is a bit more robust. This morning I didn't see much degradation. I think there will be some tomorrow, especially if the heat comes up. And being in traffic, you always damage the tires more.



Being second is actually a good thing, I think, because I'm going to benefit from the draft from Sato right away. That could be an advantage.



I don't have a game plan yet, to be honest with you. It's only the first corner in a 500-mile race. I have to be smart, for sure. But the pack is going to come really quickly behind. You know, with that draft for everybody, you end up going into turn one really fast, you could be seven abreast. I'm going to try to make sure we avoid that, and that's really my game plan (laughter).



Q. Looking specifically at the conditions today, how much did they change from morning practice to afternoon qualifying, and even during the afternoon qualifying itself, who went out early and those that went out a little bit later?

SIMON PAGENAUD: Yeah, you know, sometimes that's the difficulty of the drawing. You draw your position to qualify. Sometimes you're lucky, you start at the end of the group, of the line, and that's better because the track is better with more rubber. Sometimes you start at the front, like I did in Iowa. That's hang on to dear life for two laps. You have very little chance to get the pole.



It's a bit of a game, an opportunity. But there's definitely an advantage to starting later. You also have time to see what your teammates do so they can help you with your car. You can adjust your car before that.



The conditions are always changing. That's the key. You got to make sure you got a car that can be good in every condition. That's how you can win a 500-mile race.



THE MODERATOR: Thank you, Simon.



SIMON PAGENAUD: Thank you.



