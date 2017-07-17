2017 Pocono: Andretti Autosport IndyCar Qualifying Recap

Posted by: newsla on Aug 20, 2017 - 07:22 AM 2017 Pocono: Andretti Autosport IndyCar Qualifying Recap



Qualifying for the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway is complete and the grid for tomorrow's 200-lap race has been set. Live coverage from the Tricky Triangle will be broadcast tomorrow on NBC Sports at 2 p.m. ET or on INDYCAR Radio Network on Sirius XM.

No. 26 Expedite Home Loans Honda

• STARTING POSITION: 1st

• QUALIFYING SPEED: 219.639 mph

• Of Note: This is the second pole position of 2017 for the Indy 500 winner, the seventh of his career.

"I'm really happy. I always have enjoyed Pocono in the past years. Iv'e had a difficult experience, but I've always enjoyed it. We haven't had a win here yet and hopefully we can get that with Expedite Home Loans this weekend. That's why earning pole here is something very special, especially after the Indy 500, coming to another 500 race, with entire crew from the 26 and Expedite Home Loans, who is family of Ruoff Home Mortgage, which was on our car for the Indy 500. The team did an outstanding job. I have to say big thank you to Michael and all of Andretti Autosport. I am very happy."



No. 98 MilitaryToMotorsports.com / Curb Honda

• STARTING POSITION: 6th

• QUALIFYING SPEED: 218.622 mph

"I had a lot more understeer [in qualifying] than this morning in practice. I was prepared for it, but it really took off in turn 1 on lap 1 so I was actually fortunate to not be in a worse situation. Once we made adjustments inside the car everything was fine, so it was an opportunity missed for sure. At the end of my run I think we had the fastest single lap, which is some sort of consolation prize. Right now, I think we are competitive. I had a feeling an Andretti Autosport car had a good shot at being on pole, and that’s what happened. Thoughts are with Ryan [Hunter-Reay] right now and hope he gets the all clear to come back tomorrow. I know we have a fast race car, so we’ll see what happens."



No. 27 United Fiber & Data Honda

• STARTING POSITION: 16th

• QUALIFYING SPEED: 216.801 mph

• Of Note: Noted his car felt loose during his out-lap, therefore he was never able to clock a speed he knew his car had the potential for

"Unfortunately, I knew the incident with Ryan [Hunter-Reay] was going to happen. I almost crashed in Turn 2, which is supposed to be almost like a straight away to us. Unfortunately, on the out lap my car basically told me that the run was over. I just had to nurse it home instead of trying. I almost crashed in the warm up lap and I wasn’t even pushing. We missed it. Track [temperature] really effects our car which is not great. The race is 500 miles, it is completely different. If we aren’t going to be on pole, I don’t really care where we start. We went for pole so you can’t really hate us for that, but we missed it bigger than we thought we were going to. Right now, just obviously hope that the Ryan [Hunter-Reay] is alright."



No. 28 DHL Honda

• STARTING POSITION: 21st

• QUALIFYING SPEED: Did not record a time

• Of Note: On Lap 1 of his qualifying attempt, Ryan Hunter-Reay spun and made contact with the wall of Turn 3. The No. 28 car then slid down the track and again made contact with the inside wall of the frontstretch. Hunter-Reay was assisted from his machine by the Holmatro Safety Team.

• MEDICAL UPDATE: Hunter-Reay was evaluated by INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows and was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest for further evaluation. The Verizon IndyCar Series and Andretti Autosport will provide additional medical updates when available.



PaddockTalk Perspective



